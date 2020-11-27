Battle for Survival
Finding the way out of dream-questCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The current state of the world tends to make us forget the simple pleasures of reading a good fiction novel. Here is a book to help us remember. Unique in several ways, readers will definitely sink gratefully into the pleasures of Thesila Prophecy: The Journey Home’s pages, which tells a story of a dream-quest into a magical world. More than that, it is an interactive fantasy novel with links and QR codes allowing readers to visit the companion website full of information about the world.
The book is about the journey of five strangers finding themselves in a mysterious world--a world where dreams, nightmares, and magic are woven together in the fabric of reality. The only problem? They don't know where they are or how they got there. What follows is a rollercoaster of suspense and surprise as they try to go home. They begin searching for clues across the realm filled with dangerous creatures, relying on each other to survive. The group just want to return home but the only way is to find the ancient city of Thesila, a city that is lost to antiquity. Will they find the way home or will they end up in the arena and certain death?
The author, Robert Rumble, received his Associate of Arts and Science degree while living in Washington State in the mid-80’s. After working in a casino dealing cards, he went to teach English in China, where he wrote Thesila Prophecy based on a reoccurring dream.
Readers describe the book as intriguing, imaginative, and original. The author’s use of present tense in narrating the story makes the readers feel like the action is unfolding right in front of them in real-time. Riveting from the get-go, this action-packed novel offers a magical journey that lovers of fantasy will surely enjoy.
