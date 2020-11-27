An Old-Style Adventure with a Twist
A cross-platform fantasy story that jumps off the pagesCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hallmark of a great story is one that can take the reader to fantastic worlds and settings, away from the drudgeries of real life. But in the case of author Robert Rumble’s book, Thesila Prophecy: The Journey Home, this happens figuratively and quite literally. The reader is encouraged to use links and QR codes to visit a companion website full of additional information about the world, which in itself is full of dreams, nightmares, and magic all in one, and where they will go on a journey unlike no other.
Reading fantasy stories and playing fantasy role-playing games related to them have always been part of Robert’s life. Growing up in a small farm in the late 70s, diving into fantasy books and games was one of Robert’s past times and has shaped his life. As he grew older, he also played live-action games with small and large groups. He has an Associate of Arts and Science degree from Washington State and has worked as a card dealer in a casino and as an English teacher in China where he wrote Thesila Prophecy. He still plays RPG video games and writes fiction today.
His book sees five strangers on a journey in a mysterious world and after a number of mishaps and near-misses, go on a quest to return home. With no idea where to begin, they go across the realm seeking clues, all while trying to survive the world and each other. When they eventually realize that their way home is through a magical city called Thesila, their quest takes on a new twist, one that could mean certain death.
It is a gripping fantasy tale that will appeal to kids and adults alike, and a must-have for fans of the fantasy genre. Get your copy today!
