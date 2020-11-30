Cyber Monday Sale on Email Marketing Tools to Improve Click and Open rates and Protect from Email Spoofing - GlockApps

Email marketing software company GlockApps offers the best deal of the year - 10% off any plan, which allows to save up to $1167 annually.

PINEDALE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Email remains the most common channel of business communication in 2020. And you might not be aware that you're losing a decent part of your profit due to spam email placement. With 15 years of experience, GlockApps helps email marketers overcome their obstacles and reach their goals by providing all the tools necessary for efficient spam testing, email authentication, and IP reputation monitoring, as well as offer actionable steps for improvement.Every plan includes:Deliverability testing and reporting;Automatic transactional email testing;Monitoring of IPs, authentication records, and web protocols;In-depth DMARC analytics;Support via email and live chat;Instant notification via email, Telegram, or Slack.The discounted plans will be available for purchase through the GlockApps website for only a couple of days, till Dec, 2nd.‘GlockApps provides the top-quality email deliverability improvement tools for companies of all sizes all over the world. If the only thing that stopped some of the marketers from trying our solutions was the price - this Cyber Monday is the perfect time to finally implement our tools into workflows’. - Says Alex Markov, the CEO of GlockApps.About GlockAppsGlockApps provides essential email marketing software for both analysis and solutions, - Inbox Insights, DMARC analytics, and Uptime Monitors for IPs, authentication records, and web protocols. GlockApps software toolbox meets the needs of all email marketers. It aims to ensure that every email is delivered to the correct inbox and poses no risk to the sender or recipient.