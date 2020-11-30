Rooted’s Urban Farming Microlearning Platform Now Comes With Added ckbk

Rooted Host Nadia with Pro Growers at Archisen in Singapore Rooted Host Nick with Mushroom Forager Tug de Luce Rooted Logo

Rooted Global and ckbk announce a collaboration to extend the learning experience into the kitchen by tapping ckbk’s library of recipes from famous chefs.

Rooted was designed as a global platform, and ckbk’s slate of recipes drawn from every culture fits well with our approach” — Isabelle Decitre, Co-Founder, Rooted Global

RENO, NEVADA, USA, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rooted Global, the first global urban farming platform, helps corporate employees at some of the world’s largest companies learn to grow a little of their own food at home, offering a new dimension to corporate wellness. But what happens after the lettuce, or mushroom, or herbs are harvested and ready to eat?

Rooted Global and ckbk today announced a collaboration to extend the learning experience into the kitchen by tapping ckbk’s extensive library of recipes from famous chefs. The UK-based startup has digitized more than a thousand cookbooks for its subscription-based platform and is working with Rooted Global to include a selection of the most popular recipes in their microlearning platform. “We’re embedding relevant recipes from trusted authors into each of Rooted Global’s stories. Our library includes timeless classics from authors such as Marcella Hazan and contemporary cookbooks from culinary stars such as Prue Leith” said ckbk CEO Matthew Cockerill.

Nicola Kerslake, co-founder of Rooted Global and CEO of indoor ag fintech platform Contain Inc, describes the company’s unique approach: “We deliver everything that a cultivator needs to get growing right to their door, everything from grow kits to seeds. And our bite sized stories and guru-led hangouts help their journey. But we realized we could extend our platform beyond the harvest.” Her co-founder, Isabelle Decitre, CEO of family office ID Capital, added: “Rooted was designed as a global platform, and ckbk’s slate of recipes drawn from every culture fits well with our approach”.

ckbk recipes are already live in Rooted Global stories, and corporate wellness executives can sign up for a free demo of the platform at rooted.global.

About Rooted Global

Founded by Contain, Inc and ID Capital, Rooted Global is the first global urban farming platform, dedicated to enabling anyone, anywhere to grow a little of their own food. We tell stories with a goal; growing the perfect lettuce, or the best mushrooms. We work with corporate wellness programs at some of the world’s largest firms to help companies build community amongst their employees.

More information: https://rooted.global

About Contain, Inc.

Contain Inc is a US-based fintech platform dedicated to indoor agriculture, growing crops in warehouses, greenhouses and container farms. The Company works with leading equipment vendors and with an expanding pool of lenders to aid indoor growers in finding funding for their farms. The Company graduated from the 2019 Techstars Farm to Fork program, backed by Cargill and Ecolab.

More information: https://contain.ag

About ID Capital

ID Capital is an investment & advisory company headquartered in Singapore specialized in the domain of AgriTech and FoodTech in the Asia-Pacific region. ID Capital is a pioneer in the agrifood sector in Asia-Pacific and has contributed effort and capital in also catalyzing the ecosystem in the region through its Future Food Asia platform launched in 2016. The Company is an Appointed Partner for start-up SG Equity for the AgriFoodTech sector.

More information: https://www.idcapital.com.sg/

About ckbk

ckbk, based in London and New York, is the ultimate digital subscription service for anyone who loves to cook. The ckbk app offers unlimited access to the world's great cookbooks, licensed from leading publishers. ckbk’s collection is curated with the help of hundreds of leading chefs and food writers and brings together the best cookbooks from every genre and era.

More information: https://www.ckbk.com



Rooted Global Promo Video