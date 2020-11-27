Fine Art Shippers Offers Art Shipping Services to Hawaii

The NYC-based company Fine Art Shippers offers professional art shipping services to Hawaii, with door-to-door white glove deliveries throughout the state.

NEW YORK, NY, US, November 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York City-based company Fine Art Shippers is pleased to offer professional art shipping services to Hawaii. We can pick up your art from any city or town in the contiguous United States, carefully pack the pieces, and ship them to Hawaii according to the high standards of the art logistics industry. White glove delivery is possible to any location in Hawaii, including Honolulu, Kailua, Maui, Kahului, and Hilo. Fine Art Shippers also provides art insurance, art storage, art crating / uncrating, art consulting, and an array of other services that may come in handy when shipping artwork over a long distance.

Fine Art Shippers is a full-service family-owned company that has been operating since 1995. We have extensive experience in shipping art of any kind, and we know how important the proper packing and handling of artwork is. The staff at Fine Art Shippers is expertly trained in all aspects of packaging and utilizes different techniques and methods when packing the items for long-distance transportation. Our expertise and ability to provide cost-effective art shipping solutions allow us to serve many reputable art institutions, galleries, auction houses, collectors, artists, and dealers all over the United States.

Fine Art Shippers offers a complete range of art transportation services that include local fine art moving, national consolidated art shuttles, international shipping, and custom multi-modal art transport solutions for complex shipments. Fine Art Shippers also specializes in shipping and delivering fine art and antiques to some of the most remote places in the United States, including the US Virgin Islands and Hawaii.

Whether Fine Art Shippers is delivering only one piece of art to a collector or shipping an entire collection to the upcoming exhibition in Hawaii, every item is treated by our team with the maximum level of care and consideration. We know that transporting art and antiques requires careful planning and a unique set of skills, and we are proud to offer our clients the best art shipping service possible. Sculptures, paintings, craft, design, mixed media, or whatever other valuables you may need to ship to/from Hawaii, we will ensure the door-to-door delivery is safe, secure, and on time.

Fine Art Shippers can pick up your items from and ship them to the private residence, museum, gallery, auction house, art fair, art storage warehouse, artist studio, or any other place in Hawaii quickly and efficiently. We are fully insured to transport art and antiques nationally and internationally and have all the needed licenses to provide professional art shipping services. Feel free to contact Fine Art Shippers for whatever help you might need in terms of art logistics!