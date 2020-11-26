SocialBox.Biz’s Collects Donated Desktop Computers from Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. for Age UK London & Wandsworth
“We are encouraging any business and organisation reading this to consider reusing your outdated no longer needed but still useful tech on an ongoing basis via our initiative from SocialBox.Biz....”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SocialBox.Biz, a London-based social business venture that partners with companies and organizations to take outdated laptops and tablets and rehome them to those in need with open source software, this week announced they are accepting desktop computer donations by Young's in an effort to help the elderly.
— Peter Paduh, SocialBox.Biz Founder
Young's has been the heart of the community in Wandsworth since 1831 and has worked with SocialBox.Biz in the past to donate tablet computers for homeless youth and pensioners. They are now shifting their focus to desktop computers for older people in isolation.
Providing the desktop computers to Age UK Wansdworth and Age UK London for elderly computer training and coordination, Young's Corporate Social Responsibility and overall community impact is making London a better place.
Beyond helping elderly isolation due to COVID-19 and unemployment, donated laptop and desktop computers are a sustainable investment in local communities that every company, platform, and institution should consider emulating. It can become part of anyone’s business culture.
“We couldn’t do this without our partners said Peter Paduh. “We are encouraging any business and organisation reading this to consider reusing your outdated no longer needed but still useful tech on an ongoing basis via our initiative from SocialBox.Biz. We wipe them clean and change lives in the most amazing way using unneeded items in a sustainable way. Spread the word today.”
For more information, visit: socialbox.biz.
SocialBox.Biz is a Community Interest Company (CIC) that works to improve the local community by providing innovative technology solutions.
