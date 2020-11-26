SocialBox.Biz’s Collects Donated Desktop Computers from Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. for Age UK London & Wandsworth

Age UK Wandsworth - IT Shed Project

Age UK Wandsworth - IT Shed Project

“We are encouraging any business and organisation reading this to consider reusing your outdated no longer needed but still useful tech on an ongoing basis via our initiative from SocialBox.Biz....”
— Peter Paduh, SocialBox.Biz Founder
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SocialBox.Biz, a London-based social business venture that partners with companies and organizations to take outdated laptops and tablets and rehome them to those in need with open source software, this week announced they are accepting desktop computer donations by Young's in an effort to help the elderly.

Young's has been the heart of the community in Wandsworth since 1831 and has worked with SocialBox.Biz in the past to donate tablet computers for homeless youth and pensioners. They are now shifting their focus to desktop computers for older people in isolation.

Providing the desktop computers to Age UK Wansdworth and Age UK London for elderly computer training and coordination, Young's Corporate Social Responsibility and overall community impact is making London a better place.

Young's has worked with SocialBox.Biz in the past to donate tablet computers for homeless youth and pensioners. They are now shifting their focus to desktop computers for older people in isolation.

Beyond helping elderly isolation due to COVID-19 and unemployment, donated laptop and desktop computers are a sustainable investment in local communities that every company, platform, and institution should consider emulating. It can become part of anyone’s business culture.

“We couldn’t do this without our partners said Peter Paduh. “We are encouraging any business and organisation reading this to consider reusing your outdated no longer needed but still useful tech on an ongoing basis via our initiative from SocialBox.Biz. We wipe them clean and change lives in the most amazing way using unneeded items in a sustainable way. Spread the word today.”

For more information, visit: socialbox.biz.

SocialBox.Biz is a Community Interest Company (CIC) that works to improve the local community by providing innovative technology solutions.

peter paduh
SocialBox.Biz Community Interest Company
+44 843 289 5722
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

SocialBox.Biz’s Collects Donated Desktop Computers from Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. for Age UK London & Wandsworth

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Environment, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
peter paduh
SocialBox.Biz Community Interest Company
+44 843 289 5722
Company/Organization
SocialBox.Biz Community Interest Company
harben house, harben parade
london, nw36lh
United Kingdom
+44 843 289 5722
Visit Newsroom
About

A Community Interest Company, London , UK

More From This Author
SocialBox.Biz’s Collects Donated Desktop Computers from Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. for Age UK London & Wandsworth
Greater London Authority partners with SocialBox.Biz, a social enterprise committed to eradicating digital exclusion
Former child refugee helps connect digitally excluded elderly, refugees and homeless in Lockdown through free laptops
View All Stories From This Author