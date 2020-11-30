ALMU EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The Asian Lubricant Manufacturers Union (ALMU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Bernard Wong as its new Executive Director effective 1 December 2020. Bernard will provide leadership to a dynamic group, delivering events and services to members and executing the over-arching mission of ALMU. The executive director inputs on ALMU strategy and drives the execution and implementation of key ALMU projects and initiatives.
Bernard brings with him more than 35 years’ leadership experience and knowledge of the petroleum and speciality chemicals industry, most of which were involved with lubricants, with 19 years based in China. He will play a key role in guiding ALMU members through a period of transformation for the lubricants industry while meeting the organisation’s ambitious growth targets.
Pai Kok Tan, ALMU Council Chairman, said “Bernard is a proven leader and strong strategic thinker with a wealth of international experience. We are thrilled to have him on board. Attracting someone of Bernard’s calibre into the organisation is a great endorsement of ALMU’s strategy and ambition.”
Bernard added: “I have watched the development of ALMU with interest over the past couple of years. I am excited to be involved in growing ALMU’s reputation as the trusted voice of the Asian lubricants industry and delivering exceptional value to our members. I look forward to working closely with the ALMU Council chairman, the ALMU Council, and subcommittee leaders to achieve our strategic objectives.”
The four priorities of the executive director are to drive membership growth, sustainable lubricants, technical competencies, and to support ALMU members through the Covid-19 pandemic.
After graduating with a Bachelor of Science (Hons) degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Strathclyde in 1981, Bernard quickly established a successful career in the petroleum and chemicals industry. Bernard completed his formative years at Mobil Singapore in technical services and sales roles before joining Lubrizol Additives for seven years in 1990. He spent eight years at BP-Castrol China as General Manager (GM), where he successfully turned the business around, and GM of the BP-Sinopec Retail Joint Venture. Bernard re-joined Lubrizol in 2007 and, most recently, was Asia-Pacific region head for the Lubrizol Corporation. In 2014, Bernard gained his executive MBA from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.
Since retiring from Lubrizol in July 2018, Bernard has been Chair/CEO Coach for Vistage Asia Connect, a private advisory board for CEOs, business owners and executives, and a senior advisor/operating director in Hafnium Hafaway, a PE investment and advisory firm focused on specialty chemicals. During the Covid-19 lockdown he gained certification as an executive coach for leaders and teams with Marshall Goldsmith Coaching.
ABOUT ALMU
ALMU represents the combined interests of Asian lubricant manufacturers and provides services to help members grow their businesses. We endeavour to become the principal voice of the Asian lubricants industry as we unite around unprecedented challenges such as — smarter regulation, the advancement of manufacturing, protecting members’ interests, maintaining quality alongside speed to market, and overcoming external threats such as oil counterfeiting. By encouraging collaboration and membership from independent, national and major oil companies we can more effectively advance our collective interests and overcome key obstacles facing our industry. ALMU is moving the Asian lubricants industry forward, together.
