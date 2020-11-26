Hoyer Statement on Trump Pardoning Michael Flynn

“With just weeks left in office, President Trump has chosen to double-down on the flagrant abuses of power and corruption that have characterized his four-year term. With the pardoning of former his National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, for lying to FBI investigators about contacts with the Russian government, President Trump is once again putting himself above the interests of our nation. All Americans ought to be alarmed that he has once again pardoned someone who was caught lying in an attempt to cover up for him. “Instead of hiding in his bunker or on his golf courses, pardoning criminals associated with him, President Trump ought to be focusing on the raging COVID-19 pandemic. While he tweets and peddles false narratives about non-existent electoral fraud, the well-being of our country is still in his care as President. It is time for him to get out of the way of those who take this crisis seriously and let them do their jobs.”