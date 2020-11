Southwest Region Rainbow Trout Stocking Schedule for December

Personnel from Fish and Game's Nampa Hatchery will be releasing more than 9,500 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during December.

LOCATION WEEK STOCKED NUMBER OF TROUT

Boise River – Barber Park to Glenwood Bridge December 7 1,440

Boise River – Eagle Bridge to Middleton December 7 720

Eagle Island Park Pond November 30 450

Esthers Pond (Boise) November 30 1,300

Marsing Pond November 30 450

Parkcenter Pond (Boise) December 7 750

Riverside Pond (Garden City) December 7 900

Rotary Pond (Caldwell) November 30 500

Sawyers Pond (Emmett) November 30 450

Williams Pond (Boise) December 7 450

Wilson Springs (Nampa) Nov. 30, Dec. 14 250/250

Wilson Springs Ponds (Nampa) Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 14, 21 400/400/400/400

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

- IDFG -