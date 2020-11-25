People Who Care Youth Center Annual Free Thanksgiving Day Dinner
People who care youth center will be hosting our annual free Thanksgiving dinner all are welcome.LOS ANGELES, LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA, LOS ANGELES, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People Who Care🙏🏽 Youth Center is a home base for the junior NBA three on three basketball league. We offer a safe space where kids can come to participate in sports activities and do their after school homework without the fear of being in danger or harm.
We welcome everyone of all ages to join us for our annual free turkey dinner.
Date: November 26, 2020
Time: 12pm - 3pm
Location: 1500 West Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90047
If for any reason you’re not able to make it out, please call 213-278-1676 and we will deliver to senior citizens or families with special needs.
Michelle mcarn
People Who Care youth center
+1 424-789-3634
