Gov. Lujan Grisham signs $330 million relief package for New Mexicans

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday signed into law a significant relief package for New Mexicans that will deliver grants to small New Mexico businesses, supplemental payments to the unemployed and other emergency food and housing relief.

“I know this stimulus will mean so much to so many New Mexicans as we enter the holiday season,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “But our work isn’t done. The pandemic has never been more dangerous in our state, and the economic pain caused by the spread of the virus is felt in every corner of New Mexico. We must remain vigilant in our fight against the virus. We must continue to evaluate how we can get more assistance to more New Mexicans who need it in this time of crisis. I’m grateful to the Legislature, both chambers and both parties, for their work yesterday. New Mexico will always step up, even when the federal government won’t.”

The governor signed House Bill 1 at the state Capitol upon its arrival to her office. It takes immediate effect.

The package provides for $100 million in grants for small businesses in New Mexico. The grant program will be administered by the New Mexico Finance Authority.

More than 100,000 New Mexicans claiming unemployment – including those whose benefits have been exhausted recently – will receive a one-time $1,200 New Mexico Worker Pandemic Benefit in the coming weeks. The supplemental benefit will be administered by the Department of Workforce Solutions.

Other resources provided for in the relief package include:

$15 million for emergency housing assistance and assistance for the homeless

$5 million for emergency food bank services

$5 million for direct assistance to low-income residents who did not receive an “economic impact payment” from the federal government

The legislation also delivers $10 million to the Department of Health to support COVID-19 contact tracing, testing and vaccine distribution efforts.

The legislation was approved Tuesday evening in both chambers of the Legislature on overwhelming bipartisan votes.