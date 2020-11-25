Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,913 in the last 365 days.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Launches Tennessee Challenge Enforcement Initiative

NASHVILLE --- Today, Commissioner Jeff Long of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDSOHS) and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Colonel Dereck R. Stewart announced the “Tennessee Challenge” traffic safety initiative. The “Tennessee Challenge” will increase traffic enforcement efforts on the busiest travel days of the Thanksgiving holiday. Please click the link to view THP’s Thanksgiving video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qAuuNZgJW4c

The THP has extended the challenge to our partnering agencies here in Tennessee to make our state safer over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The THP will have an increased presence on all interstates and all other highways. Troopers will be working 12-hour shifts: Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

“The loss of life is never easy, especially when that loss could have been avoided,” Colonel Dereck R. Stewart said. “The pain remains for a lifetime. That is why I am making a commitment to increase our trooper presence on all major Tennessee roadways. We encourage the public to make safe choices when traveling. Stay off your phone and don’t drive distracted, wear your seatbelt, and do not drive impaired.”

In 2019, over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend there were 15 fatal crashes resulting in 18 deaths. 16 of the people killed were motor vehicle occupants and three of the fatalities were alcohol related. During your travels across Tennessee, if you require highway assistance, please dial *847 (*THP). This will connect you to a THP dispatcher. A trooper will then be dispatched to your location.

Attached is the 2019 Thanksgiving Holiday historical report. This report breaks down the number of fatal crashes that occurred on all roads in Tennessee. The THP's checkpoint schedule during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday may be viewed by visiting https://www.tn.gov/safety/tnhp/checkpoints.html.

You just read:

Tennessee Highway Patrol Launches Tennessee Challenge Enforcement Initiative

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.