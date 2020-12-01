Aarna Networks Joins the Open Networking Foundation to Collaborate on the 5G SD-RAN™ Project
The software company helping lead 5G and edge computing space will offer its expertise to help create a truly open RAN ecosystem
We intend for our non-real-time RIC product to interoperate with the near-real-time RIC (nRT-RIC) developed by the SD-RAN project. By interacting with thought leaders, we can build a superior SMO.”SAN JOSE, CA, USA, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarna Networks, Inc., an innovative open source software company, announced today that it has joined the Open Networking Foundation (ONF), a non-profit operator led consortium driving transformation of network infrastructure and carrier business models. The new membership will allow Aarna Networks to work cohesively with the ONF SD-RAN (Software Defined Radio Access Network) project community that is building open source components for the mobile RAN space, complementing O-RAN’s focus on architecture and interfaces by building and trialing O-RAN compliant open source components.
— Sriram Rupanagunta, co-founder and SVP engineering at Aarna Networks
More specifically, the SD-RAN project is developing a near-real-time RIC (nRT-RIC) and a set of exemplar xApps for controlling the RAN. This RIC is cloud-native and builds on several of ONF’s well established platforms including the ONOS SDN Controller.
“As a company that creates the Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) component specified by the O-RAN Alliance, joining ONF is very attractive for us,” said Sriram Rupanagunta, co-founder and senior vice-president engineering at Aarna Networks. “We intend for our non-real-time RIC product to interoperate with the near-real-time RIC (nRT-RIC) developed by the SD-RAN project. By interacting with thought leaders in the field, we can build a superior SMO product.”
Aarna Networks provides orchestration, management, and automation software for 5G networks and edge computing applications. With the anticipated explosion in the number of edge sites and dynamic edge applications, the management aspect becomes critical. The Aarna Networks Multi Cluster Orchestration Platform (AMCOP) fills this gap.
“We’re pleased to have Aarna Networks joining the SD-RAN ecosystem,” said Timon Sloane, VP of marketing and ecosystem for ONF. “ONF’s unique model allows for innovative startups to work alongside leading operators such the SD-RAN project’s founding operator members AT&T, China Mobile, China Unicom, Deutsche Telekom, Google and NTT. By helping startups build products in close alignment with the operators and the market, vendors can gain valuable insights. ONF’s model also benefits the operators by helping to ensure that the supply chain builds products that will meet operators’ emerging needs.”
A number of 5G demos based on AMCOP can be viewed at bit.ly/AMCOPDEMOS and to learn more about Aarna Network’s new membership with the ONF, please visit www.aarnanetworks.com/post/aarna-networks-joins-onf.
About Aarna Networks
Aarna Networks is an open source software company that enables orchestration, management, and automation of 5G networks and edge computing applications. 5G and Edge are a once in a generation disruption that will fundamentally change how we work and live, and Aarna Networks is well positioned to take advantage of this trend. The company uses the Linux Foundation open source projects for its products and is based in San Jose, CA and Bengaluru, India. Please visit us at https://www.aarnanetworks.com or follow us on Twitter at @aarnanetworks.
