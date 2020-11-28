Teaching Students Science Using Coral Reefs

The Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation's Education Portal provides teachers with fun an engaging lesson plans, classroom activities, and eLearning resources to teach their students about science while they explore the wonder of life on coral reefs.
The Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation is a US-based nonprofit environmental organization that protects and restores the world’s oceans through scientific research, outreach, and education. Learn more at www.livingoceansfoundation.org.
Teachers can access free lesson plans, interactive exercises, videos, quizzes, and other eLearning resources on the Living Ocean Foundation’s Education Portal
We built this comprehensive learning platform for students to be able to learn on their own while teachers oversee their students’ progress remotely—a great resource for teachers during the pandemic.”
— Amy Heemsoth, Director of Education at the Living Oceans Foundation
ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Educators at the Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation (KSLOF) have assembled a treasure trove of eLearning resources for students and teachers on their Education Portal. This online platform uses coral reefs as an example to engage and excite students about science. While students learn about anatomy, classification, or cellular division, they also learn about coral reefs and how humans are connected to this unique ecosystem.
The Education Portal provides teachers with free access to educational materials aligned to the latest science education standards. It contains a comprehensive Coral Reef Ecology Curriculum packed with videos, interactives, fun facts, and quizzes that help students retain information and get excited about learning.
Teachers can log in to view lesson plans, download worksheets and answer keys, and even track the progress of students in their class. The Education Portal was designed for use in middle and high school classrooms, but many lessons can be modified for younger or older students. Additionally, the foundation has created a variety of lessons and educational activities appropriate for remote learning.
