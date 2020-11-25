Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Five Indicted in Deadly Fayette County Shooting

SOMERVILLE – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has resulted in the indictment of five men in connection to an August shooting in Fayette County that left one person dead and four others injured.

At the request of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, Agents began investigating the shooting that occurred at a party on August 23rd, in the 1100 block of Brewer Road.  Tavaris Lewis (DOB: 10/4/2000) of Mason died at the scene from his injuries.  Two men and two women were also injured.  During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Martivus Baskerville, Tomarcus Baskerville, Montaveen Taylor, Courtland Springfield, and Thomas Smith Jr. were responsible for the shooting.

On Monday, the Fayette County Grand Jury returned indictments charging M. Baskerville (DOB: 6/27/94), T. Baskerville (DOB: 12/18/88), Taylor (DOB: 9/11/00), and Springfield (DOB: 1/6/92) with one count of First Degree Murder, four counts of Attempted First Degree Murder with Bodily Injury, one count of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder, four counts of Conspiracy to Commit Attempted First Degree Murder, and four counts of Employing a Firearm During a Dangerous Felony.  M. Baskerville was indicted on an additional count of Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.  Smith (DOB: 6/30/99) was indicted on one count of First Degree Murder, four counts of Attempted First Degree Murder with Bodily Injury, one count of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder, and four counts of Conspiracy to Commit Attempted First Degree Murder.

M. Baskerville, T. Baskerville, and Taylor were charged and arrested on August 24th and have remained in custody since then.  Tuesday, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Springfield and Smith were taken into custody and booked into the Fayette County Jail.  Bond for each is set at $500,000.

