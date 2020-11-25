Pereless Sunglasses Announces a New Line of Winter Styles for Men & Women

Sunglasses with good vibes!

Pereless Sunglasses now have sunglasses for every season of the year.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A fast-rising fashion shop, Pereless Sunglasses has released a new line of winter styles for men and women to pull off their favorite look this season.

Having ramped up their inventory with stylish and trendy winter sunglasses just in time for Black Friday deals and holiday shopping. Pereless Sunglasses intends to help style enthusiasts find the exact look they want for every occasion this season.

While sunglasses are believed to be primarily useful on sunny summer days, winter offers some special lighting conditions that involve bright sunshine on sunny days combined with heavy snow to create intense glare from both the sky and ground. In order to shield our eyes from harmful UV rays, and regulate the glare and light during the winter days, everyone needs a pair of sunglasses.

Though relatively new, Pereless Sunglasses is an e-commerce website that offers seasonal favorites brought together from brands known for style, quality, and affordability. They understand the changing nature of the trends in sunglasses; hence their commitment to maintaining an inventory that suits their customers’ taste and style at all times.

“Pereless Sunglasses is committed to offering our shoppers a variety of stylish eyewear that combines style and sun protection. We offer a wide range of trendy styles for men and women through our online shopping platform, as well as through strategic partners, to ensure that our customers are not left out this season,” said Melanie Soto, the Director of International Sales.

“Interestingly, you don’t have to break the bank to protect your eyes, while looking elegant and modern with our sunglasses. We offer quality at affordable prices, just so our shoppers can achieve their desired looks,” Soto concluded.

Additionally, the partnership between Pereless Sunglasses and the texting and driving solution provider, OnMyWay, presents a fantastic opportunity for users of the app to grab amazing deals at a discount.

For additional information about our products and service, visit https://pereless.io/

About Pereless Sunglasses

Headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA, Pereless Sunglasses was established for a purpose. With the ever-changing trends in sunglasses, fashion enthusiasts are continually looking for the latest and stylish trends. Pereless Sunglasses exists to meet those fashion needs with quality and affordability. Combined with a support team that is always available to help our customers enjoy their shopping experience with us from start to finish.