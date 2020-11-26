Getursolution Launches New website with New Features
Getursolution provides a valuable contribution for the people who want to stay updated with the latest trends and best practices.UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Getursolution provides a valuable contribution for the people who want to stay updated with the latest trends and best practices in the field of technology, finance, network, business, marketing techniques to build the knowledge base and much more. In this regard getursolution is pleased to announce new areas of expertise with enhanced features.
Advantages & New Features offered for Free Guest Post Submission
1. Up to two Powerful do-follow backlinks.
2. All the sponsored posts on the portal are absolutely free.
3. Less post approval time after the submission.
4. Freedom to write on wide variety of niche and topics.
5. Author Signup/ Signin feature for writers.
6. More user friendly website
7. Attractive and re-designed User Interface
Write For Us – Guidelines for Guestpost Submission
In order to keep spammers away there are some simple guidelines which needs to be adhered to write for getursolution.com.
Categories allowed for Submission
A wide variety of categories are launched in the website to have an extra freedom to choose from any of the category mentioned below. Other than these niches several other categories are also listed on the website(https://www.getursolution.com/guest-post-write-for-us/). To get a better idea and overview of the kind of articles required here, a user can explore getursolution in depth.
- How to Articles
- Solutions and Tips
- Generes like Blockchain, IOT, AI, Cryptocurrency
- Finance
- Marketing
- Development
- Technology
- Product
- Network
Free Guest Post Submission – Writing Guidelines
1. A word count of 1000+ is necessary.
2. All infographic posts must be at least 150 words of the original text.
3. Implementation of an actionable walk-through strategies are suggested to be present in an article.
4. The post submitted on this portal should not be published elsewhere.
5. The content should be Original, Engaging and Plagiarism free.
6. Content which is unique and covers more information in minimum steps will be preferred.
7. Use of examples along with their sources can also be quoted to make the article more engaging.
8. Short sentences and paragraphs should be used.
9. Content should be written in an easy to read format, too difficult words should be avoided.
10.For explanations of text, Images should be inserted wherever necessary including the credits from where the image is referred.
11.It should be ensured that the content is not too promotional.
12.Once the content is submitted on the portal, need not to submit it again.
13.Stock images are not allowed in the posts.
14.Getursolution reserves the right to delete, edit and update the content submitted on the portal.
Note:
“Getursolution do not accept links & posts that are over promotional. All such links will be removed from the article.”
Submit Your Guest Post Here
In order to submit the guest post, the following things have to be taken into consideration.
1. Attach the real name, photo, social profile links and email address with a short bio of yourself.
2. After the posts have been written, it could be submitted by either ways.
3.Mail your contribution at: guestpost@getursolution.com
4.After the registration has been done, post the content on the portal and wait for the approval.
Rules for the Author to Write for Us
1. Any post that is found to be providing false information will be removed with immediate effect.
2. Any author found to be fake details will be immediately banned from posting new content.
3. Author of the post is solely responsible for the copyright infringements and trademarks.
4. Link building schemes and over promotional content will automatically be rejected.
5. Do not repeat the same submission over and over again.
6. Strictly adhere to the format used by the website by visiting the previously published contents and posts.
It is recommended for any user who is interested in submitting the guest post to first surf the website thoroughly to gain insight on the published articles and the format used by the previous authors then write the post accordingly. Surfing will help the author to adopt the pattern as used in the website.
Note:
“Any posts or author found to be violating the rules will be immediately banned from the portal. Decisions made by the authority are final and won’t be reconsidered.”
