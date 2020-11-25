Bighorn Sheep Season Closed In HD 502

Hunting District Restrictions, Closures & Reopenings

Wed Nov 25 08:25:24 MST 2020

BIGHORN SHEEP SEASON CLOSED IN HUNTING DISTRICT 502

By order of the Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission, hunting district 502, which includes portions of Carbon, Park and Stillwater Counties, closed to all hunting of bighorn sheep, effective one-half hour after sunset on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

The order halting the hunt came after the pre-established harvest quota for the district had been met.

To check Montana’s Bighorn Sheep harvest in quota areas go to Hunting and choose Drawing and Quota Status, http://fwp.mt.gov/hunting/status/, or call the toll-free number at 1-800-385-7826.

-fwp-