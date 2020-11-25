Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,820 in the last 365 days.

PA Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa statement on the Senate Republican Policy Hearing featuring Rudy Giuliani and President Trump

Senator Jay Costa

Pittsburgh, PA − November 25, 2020 − PA Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa released the following statement on the Senate Republican Policy Hearing featuring Rudy Giuliani and President Trump:

“If Senate Republicans want to entertain conspiracy theories from Rudy Giuliani and rally with defeated presidential candidate Donald Trump, they should do so on their own time and dime – not the taxpayers’,” said Senate Democratic Leader Costa. “By their own admission[1], they are coordinating with Trump’s campaign to steal this election away from the voters who decisively chose Joe Biden.

“Our process was secure and our count is accurate: a count that was certified this week, making today’s hearing even more inappropriate,” Senator Costa continued.

“It is a bold display of hypocrisy, the Senator who is hosting today’s hearing in Gettysburg himself was on the ballot in November. If he has concerns about the legitimacy of our process, I would hope that he would rescind his own claims of victory.

“For this democracy to survive, we must have a peaceful transition of power after a fair election. We’ve had a fair election and now it’s time for the transition. Thankfully, it is only a small group of leaders that refuse to accept the results of our election: Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and the Pennsylvania Senate Republicans.

“Joe Biden will be sworn in as our next president despite today’s circus in Gettysburg, but it is a shameful use of taxpayer resources and an insult to centuries of democracy in this country.”

[1]I’ve been told in no uncertain terms by the state party and by our leaders that they are coordinating with the Trump campaign and so far PA has done everything that the Trump campaign has asked them to do.” – PA Senator Mike Regan (R-Cumberland, York) https://twitter.com/pennslinger/status/1325604097316302848

You just read:

PA Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa statement on the Senate Republican Policy Hearing featuring Rudy Giuliani and President Trump

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.