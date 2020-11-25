PA Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa statement on the Senate Republican Policy Hearing featuring Rudy Giuliani and President Trump

Pittsburgh, PA − November 25, 2020 − PA Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa released the following statement on the Senate Republican Policy Hearing featuring Rudy Giuliani and President Trump:

“If Senate Republicans want to entertain conspiracy theories from Rudy Giuliani and rally with defeated presidential candidate Donald Trump, they should do so on their own time and dime – not the taxpayers’,” said Senate Democratic Leader Costa. “By their own admission[1], they are coordinating with Trump’s campaign to steal this election away from the voters who decisively chose Joe Biden.

“Our process was secure and our count is accurate: a count that was certified this week, making today’s hearing even more inappropriate,” Senator Costa continued.

“It is a bold display of hypocrisy, the Senator who is hosting today’s hearing in Gettysburg himself was on the ballot in November. If he has concerns about the legitimacy of our process, I would hope that he would rescind his own claims of victory.

“For this democracy to survive, we must have a peaceful transition of power after a fair election. We’ve had a fair election and now it’s time for the transition. Thankfully, it is only a small group of leaders that refuse to accept the results of our election: Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and the Pennsylvania Senate Republicans.

“Joe Biden will be sworn in as our next president despite today’s circus in Gettysburg, but it is a shameful use of taxpayer resources and an insult to centuries of democracy in this country.”