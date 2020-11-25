Senator Lindsey M. Williams Joins Constituent Contact App Called “Be The Change”; Now Available Free on Apple App Store and Web

(Pittsburgh, Pa.) − November 25, 2020 − Senator Lindsey M. Williams has joined “Be the Change,” a civic engagement platform that encourages users to share local concerns with their elected officials. Senator Williams will be the second elected official to join the app, following a successful pilot program with Senator Jay Costa (D-Allegheny).

“I’m excited to join Be the Change, which is a great opportunity for constituents to talk directly with me and my office,” said Senator Williams. “Be the Change allows people to communicate issues that are important to them when they come up—whether it’s sharing thoughts on a piece of legislation or asking for additional garbage cans a local park. One of my top priorities is increasing access and transparency in government and Be the Change is a great step in making my office available to people across the district where and when it is most convenient for them.”

On the Be the Change, participants write a description of a civic-minded idea or provide legislative feedback with the option to include a photo or share anonymously, then post it to the “Community Causes” page. Other users in your neighborhood can upvote and downvote the post, but only legislators can reply.

With Be the Change, you can quickly share details on legislation, air quality, public transportation, COVID-19 and more. Then, get a reply from your legislator, see nearby Community Causes, and organize around shared ideas with your neighbors to build healthier and safer communities!

You can create a free account by downloading Be the Change from the Apple Store or create an account by visiting www.btc.beam-data.com. An Android App is currently in development.

