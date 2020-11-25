Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 872 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,821 in the last 365 days.

The Food and Drink Federation responds to the Chancellor's Spending Review

25 November 2020

The Food and Drink Federation responds to the Chancellor's Spending Review

Back to list of articles

Ian Wright CBE, FDF Chief Executive said:

“Today's Spending Review announcement will be broadly welcomed by the food and drink industry, particularly the Chancellor's commitment to additional investment in skills. The lifetime skills guarantee will be key to helping upskill the UK's workforce, whilst Kickstart, the Youth Offer and other schemes will provide much needed additional support to those younger people who have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

“It is encouraging too to see further money committed to R&D, which we hope will deliver long- term benefits for food and drink manufacturers across the country. We welcome the introduction of the Shared Prosperity Fund for the devolved administrations and look forward to seeing how that money will be used to support the food and drink sectors in Wales and Scotland.”

“Today's announcement presented a unique opportunity for the Chancellor to show his support for the food and drink supply chain and its 4.3m employees – sectors severely impacted by the Government's closure of the hospitality industry. This was his chance to help put us back on the path to long-term growth and take advantage of the opportunities presented by the Government's independent trade policy./

“If the government wishes to further support UK industry, it must also consider whether it presses ahead with those policies which would deter investment and suffocate profitability. Proposals such as the proposed online advertising ban on HFSS foods would impact a broad swathe of products and inhibit innovation across our industry.”

More information

Contact Rachel Bickerstaffe, Corporate Affairs Division, at: rachel.bickerstaffe@fdf.org.uk, or 02074207115.

Back to list of articles

COVID-19 Advice for Food and Drink Manufacturers

The FDF is providing companies with updates and advice throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.

COVID-19 Advice

UK Export Statistics

Export Stats - MAIN - promobox

FDF publishes quarterly reports on the food and drink export performance of the UK. Food and Drink exports is one of the great stories for the UK and a great way to highlight the strength of our industry over the last few years.

H1 2020

Q1 2020

Full Year 2019

Q3 2019

H1 2019

Q1 2019

Older reports

You just read:

The Food and Drink Federation responds to the Chancellor's Spending Review

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.