The Food and Drink Federation responds to the Chancellor's Spending Review
25 November 2020
The Food and Drink Federation responds to the Chancellor's Spending Review
Ian Wright CBE, FDF Chief Executive said:
“Today's Spending Review announcement will be broadly welcomed by the food and
drink
industry, particularly the Chancellor's commitment to additional investment in
skills. The lifetime skills
guarantee will be key to helping upskill the UK's workforce, whilst Kickstart,
the Youth Offer and other
schemes will provide much needed additional support to those younger people who
have been hardest
hit by the pandemic.
“It is encouraging too to see further money committed to R&D, which we hope will
deliver long-
term benefits for food and drink manufacturers across the country. We welcome
the introduction of the
Shared Prosperity Fund for the devolved administrations and look forward to
seeing how that money will
be used to support the food and drink sectors in Wales and Scotland.” “Today's announcement presented a unique opportunity for the Chancellor to show
his support
for the food and drink supply chain and its 4.3m employees – sectors severely
impacted by the
Government's closure of the hospitality industry. This was his chance to help
put us back on the path to
long-term growth and take advantage of the opportunities presented by the
Government's independent
trade policy./
“If the government wishes to further support UK industry, it must also consider
whether it
presses ahead with those policies which would deter investment and suffocate
profitability. Proposals
such as the proposed online advertising ban on HFSS foods would impact a broad
swathe of products
and inhibit innovation across our industry.”
More information
“It is encouraging too to see further money committed to R&D, which we hope will deliver long- term benefits for food and drink manufacturers across the country. We welcome the introduction of the Shared Prosperity Fund for the devolved administrations and look forward to seeing how that money will be used to support the food and drink sectors in Wales and Scotland.”
“Today's announcement presented a unique opportunity for the Chancellor to show
his support
for the food and drink supply chain and its 4.3m employees – sectors severely
impacted by the
Government's closure of the hospitality industry. This was his chance to help
put us back on the path to
long-term growth and take advantage of the opportunities presented by the
Government's independent
trade policy./
“If the government wishes to further support UK industry, it must also consider
whether it
presses ahead with those policies which would deter investment and suffocate
profitability. Proposals
such as the proposed online advertising ban on HFSS foods would impact a broad
swathe of products
and inhibit innovation across our industry.”
“If the government wishes to further support UK industry, it must also consider whether it presses ahead with those policies which would deter investment and suffocate profitability. Proposals such as the proposed online advertising ban on HFSS foods would impact a broad swathe of products and inhibit innovation across our industry.”
Contact Rachel Bickerstaffe, Corporate Affairs Division, at: rachel.bickerstaffe@fdf.org.uk, or 02074207115.
COVID-19 Advice for Food and Drink Manufacturers
The FDF is providing companies with updates and advice throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.
UK Export Statistics
FDF publishes quarterly reports on the food and drink export performance of the UK. Food and Drink exports is one of the great stories for the UK and a great way to highlight the strength of our industry over the last few years.