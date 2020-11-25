Renowned Parisian Teahouse, Angelina Paris, Opens First U.S. Location in Midtown Manhattan
Legendary French Confectionary to Provide Authentic Parisian Luxury Tea and Pastry ExperienceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Paris-based tearoom and pastry house, Angelina Paris, has opened its first U.S. location in New York City at 1050 Avenue of the Americas. The century-old French patisserie, known for its legendary hot chocolate and its iconic Mont Blanc pastry, is bringing its signature Parisian luxury tearoom and pastry experience to the American market via a 3,000-square-foot space that includes a full-service dining room, a retail shop, grab-and-go bakery boutique and a dedicated pastry laboratory on the ground floor. The Manhattan restaurant marks Angelina Paris’ 31st location around the world.
Founded in 1903 by Austrian confectioner Antoine Rumpelmayer and named after his daughter-in-law, Angelina Paris has offered hot chocolate made from the finest ingredients, fresh-made pastries and all-day savory menu items for over a century. A timeless icon of French luxury, Angelina Paris has continually attracted a gourmet audience that has boasted some of Paris’ most celebrated individuals including Coco Chanel and Marcel Proust. Angelina Paris New York (Angelina) will continue the tradition of culinary excellence, charming, elegant décor and sense of romanticism.
“There is a strong appetite in the United States and New York City, in particular, for the romantic, yet relaxed atmosphere of one of Paris’ most classic tearooms,” said Anthony Battaglia, Chief Operating Officer of Angelina Paris New York. “We are eager to open our doors safely and welcome American consumers in, to enjoy the sophisticated and charming dining and shopping experience of Angelina Paris in the heart of Manhattan.”
Angelina Paris New York will be comprised of three different components:
Dining/Tearoom: Closely replicated from Angelina’s Paris flagship restaurant, Angelina Paris New York’s interior will feature the Belle Epoque style of famous French architect Edouard-Jean Niermans through the decorative molding, cornices and beveled mirrors that pay homage to early 1900’s Paris architecture.
Served on marble tables, the dining room menu will include iconic Angelina delicacies, such as the famous, old-fashioned L’Africain (The African) Hot Chocolate, made in-house from three different types of cocoa beans from Ghana, Niger and The Ivory Coast, and Angelina’s signature pastry, The Mont-Blanc, made from French meringue, placed under a dome of Chantilly and covered by chestnut vermicelli.
Angelina will offer both dedicated breakfast and brunch menus everyday – including Eggs Benedict and French toast-style caramelized brioche, viennoiseries (mini croissants, pain au chocolat and raisin bread), teas and juices.
Angelina’s elegant Parisian lunch and dinner menu will feature expertly prepared entrées such as roasted salmon, risotto with mushrooms, a poke bowl-style vegan salad, along with some more classical French dishes such as salad niçoise and croque-monsieur. A special teatime menu will also be introduced in the near future.
Boutique/Bakery: Angelina will include a pastry shop featuring Angelina’s signature pastries (prepared fresh daily in the pastry lab) and hot chocolate as well as fresh sandwiches, cold drinks and coffee all available in a grab-and-go style.
Retail: Angelina will provide consumers the opportunity to enjoy its fine dining experience in their own homes by offering its top products for purchase. Angelina’s famous hot chocolate will be available in bottle or powder form as well as chestnut, cocoa and gianduja spread creams. The retail section will also feature a variety of Angelina mixed teas, confectionery, caramels, jams and chocolate boxes.
Angelina Paris New York will be open Monday-Friday from 8am-8pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 9am-7pm. Angelina will be following all CDC safety guidelines with proper socially distanced tables and opening at 25% capacity.
ABOUT ANGELINA PARIS
The Angelina tearoom is a perfect representation of French Art de Vivre. Angelina specializes in making exquisite pastries with exalting flavor sensations to highlight their use of only the finest ingredients. The premier pâtisserie for the Parisian fashion in-crowd since its inception in 1903, Angelina has provided an indulgent experience to the likes of Coco Chanel and Proust for over a century. Angelina continues to serve as a luxurious place-to-be for whoever desires a taste of its sweet delicacies: the elegant House has kept its fame over the years thanks to its famous Mont Blanc and its creamy and generous hot chocolate. The tea room also provides a range of French and elegant dishes also available all day-long. For more information, visit https://www.angelina-paris.fr/en/home or our Instagram page @angelinaparisusa
