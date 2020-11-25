IVI and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador exchange MOU to pursue global health research & development
SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility of Ecuador exchanged a memorandum of understanding (MOU) yesterday at IVI headquarters in Seoul, Republic of Korea to explore areas of collaboration in infectious disease research, epidemiology, and vaccine R&D.
Dr. Jerome Kim, Director General of IVI, and His Excellency Luis Gallegos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ecuador, signed the MOU during a bilateral meeting while the Minister makes his official visit to Korea.
“We’re pleased to pursue greater opportunities with Ecuador, an early supporter of IVI and state party to the organization’s establishment treaty, to advance vaccine science and strengthen pandemic preparedness,” said Dr. Kim. “The COVID-19 pandemic has made clear the critical importance of global cooperation in vaccine research, development, and delivery, and IVI welcomes closer bi- and multilateral partnerships.”
About the International Vaccine Institute (IVI)
The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) is a nonprofit inter-governmental organization established in 1997 at the initiative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, IVI was the first international organization hosted by Korea. IVI has 36 signatory countries and the World Health Organization (WHO) on its treaty, including Korea, Sweden, India, and Finland as state funders.
Our mandate is to make vaccines available and accessible for the world’s most vulnerable people. We focus on infectious diseases of global health importance such as cholera, typhoid, shigella, salmonella, schistosomiasis, Group A Strep, Hepatitis A, HPV, TB, HIV, MERS, COVID-19, as well as antimicrobial resistance. For more information, please visit https://www.ivi.int
