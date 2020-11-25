Dr. David Samadi: ‘Movember’ movement bringing awareness highlighting men’s health
Movember or no shave November is a perfect month to think of Men's health. Best gift of life. Buy the Ultimate Manual on Amazon for your Boyfriend or your Husband. ”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year, the month of November becomes ‘Movember,’ thanks to a leading global charity and annual event aiming to raise awareness on men’s health issues. “Changing the face of men’s health” is Movember’s mission statement encouraging men to grow a “mo” (moustache) as reminders to support men’s health research.
— Dr. David Samadi
“I’m a huge fan of the Movember movement and the various men’s health projects it has funded.” exclaimed Dr. David Samadi, Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncologist at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, New York. “Since 2003, this movement has become a worldwide phenomenon by focusing on three areas affecting men’s health; prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health and suicide prevention. As a prostate cancer surgeon and men’s health advocate, I’m very concerned of how men are dying before their time and these areas of focus are part of the reason. Men don’t like to talk about these sensitive and personal issues and may not ask for help or get regular checkups by their doctors. That’s why if you have a man in your life, everyone needs to get involved.”
The year 2020 has been a particularly tough year for men and this charity is calling on all communities to unite to raise funds to help stop men from dying from diseases and mental health issues far too young.
For instance, prostate cancer is diagnosed in 1 of every 9 men. The treatment of this male disease can significantly change how men view themselves and their relationships with their significant other. Testicular cancer is another male cancer primarily of young men as most cases occur in men ages 15-39, with an average diagnosis age of 33.
When it comes to mental health, men have always found it challenging to open up and talk about what’s bothering them. The toll of the global pandemic has resulted in job losses, social isolation, and relationship stresses, especially hard on men. When 3 out of 4 suicides are committed by men, learning how to prepare for tough conversations on this topic can literally be a lifesaver providing the help they need.
That’s why research the Movember movement sponsors, has helped mobilize the funding of more than 1,250 innovative programs around the world geared towards helping men take control of their health and quality of life.
“I’m especially happy to see that more than $500 million has been dedicated towards prostate cancer research, my area of specialty, on developing new treatments and diagnostics in addition to educating and empowering men and their families,” stated Dr. Samadi. “As a urologist oncologist and now an author of a recently released men’s health book, The Ultimate MANual, I’ve treated thousands of men with prostate cancer and am well aware of what men endure with this disease. I fully support organizations like Movember that fund research and bring awareness to men’s health issues. If we can start conversations with our fathers, brothers, sons and friends about their health, we can start making a meaningful impact towards men living happier, healthier, and longer lives.”
For more information on Dr. David Samadi’s recently released book, The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness, visit http://amzn.com/1735296902
Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness, available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.
