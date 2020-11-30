Dealing With a Difficult Situation? Learn Some Tips to Help You Face Life Challenges

#1 Amazon Best Selling Book with tips for dealing with challenging situations. Cheryl Porior-Mayhew, Author of Facing Life Challenges: The ABCs of One Woman's Journey to Healing Her Heart Full color version of Facing Life Challenges: The ABCs of One Woman's Journey to Healing Her Heart

A book to help with challenges during the pandemic and always.

A book to help with challenges during the pandemic and always.

OREGON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cheryl Porior-Mayhew, author of Facing Life Challenges: The ABCs of One Woman’s Journey to Healing Her Heart, struggled with bi-polar disorder and a son with severe Oppositional Defiance Disorder for 20 years when she searched out solutions to alleviate her pain. This book provides tips and techniques for anyone struggling with depression, anxiety, a child, parent, or someone who just is hard to love.

“Everyone has challenges in life,” Porior-Mayhew said. “I share my situation in the hope that readers will find themselves and enjoy some relief from the day-to-day pain. Everything from meditation and prayer to Qi Gong and Reiki are covered in a way that takes only 7 minutes a day to perform.”

As a self described spiritual explorer and avid journal writer, Porior-Mayhew is an author and speaker on the topic of facing life challenges head on. An alumna of the University of Wisconsin Madison with a bachelor of arts in journalism and an MBA from Cardinal Stritch University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she has worked as an executive in advertising, marketing and fundraising. Today she lives in Oregon, Wisconsin with her husband and their spunky dog, Monkey.

The book, a #1 Amazon Best Seller, comes in three editions all on Amazon: An e-book ($2.99), a 148-paperback black and white($7.99) and a 148-page full color paperback ($24.99). To learn more, go to Amazon or www.facinglifechallenges.com. For a press review copy, contact the author at facinglifechallenges@gmail.com or 608-712-7546.

