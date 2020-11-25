Nanopesticide Market expected to grow at a CAGR of slightly over 15% during the forecast period
Nanopesticide market was valued at USS 410 million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 940 million in 2027.SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Nanopesticide Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 - 2027”. The Nanopesticide market was valued at USS 410 million in 2019 and expected to grow at a CAGR of slightly over 15% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027 to reach USD 940 million in 2027.
Encapsulation technology has rapidly emerged as one of the major trends in plant protection industry during past one decade. Encapsulation technology employ a three-dimensional blockade to cover active ingredient and protecting it from its instant exposure to surrounding environment. Nanosized encapsulated pesticides facilitate a large number of improved benefits such as controlled release, improved efficacy and lower environmental footprint of a pesticide active ingredient.
Key Trends in Global Nanopesticide Market
Pesticides industry is witnessing several stringent regulations against multitude of active ingredients in North America and Europe. Development of a novel pesticide with low or no environmental footprint is very costly and time consuming. This has been resulting into growing demand for encapsulated nanopesticides with reformulation of existing active ingredients. Encapsulated nanopesticides offers a host of benefits that include reduced human exposure, easy handling, controlled release, elimination of organic solvents and enhanced efficiency in desired action.
Impact of COVID 19 on Global Nanopesticide Market
COVID 19 has left an unparalleled impact on growth of global Nanopesticide industry. The global Nanopesticide has witnessed very severe setback like never before. The demand for Nanopesticide is expected to be plunged by almost 20% in 2020, in terms of both volume as well as revenue. However, with the beginning of unlock process across the world and anticipation of COVID 19 vaccine to be launched during first half of 2020 is expected to bring recovery in demand for Nanopesticide.
Global Nanopesticide Market by Product Insights
Based on its product, the global Nanopesticide market can be segmented into Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides, and Others. Global nanopesticides market is dominated by the insecticides. Nanoinescticides market accounted for over 40% share in 2019. It is also expected to be the largest segment over the forecast period. Increasing demand for safer and harmless insecticides with improves performance has pushed the development and commercialization of nanoinsecticides market around the world.
Global Nanopesticide Market by Application Insights
Based on its applications, the global Nanopesticide market can be segmented into Production, Protection, Harvesting and Packaging. In agriculture, nanopesticide nanoformulation ca offer better plant protection as compared to traditional pesticides. Different types of nanopesticides include microemulsion, nanoemulsion, nanodispersion, and nanoencapsulation which possess varied properties. Apart from agriculture, nanopesticide has many other applications in food industry. Nanopesticides are widely used in food processing, packaging, and preservation in the food industry.
Global Nanopesticide Market by Regional Insights
At present Europe dominated the global Nanopesticide market with highest revenue contribution in total revenue generated by this industry. It accounted for over 30% share in total revenue generated by Nanopesticide industry in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second leading regional market for Nanopesticide industry and closely followed by North America. Asia Pacific is also expected to exhibit fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa account for smallest shares compared to other remaining regions in 2019.
Global Nanopesticide Market Competitive Landscape
Global Nanopesticide market is fragmented and characterized by the presence of large number of players such as Marrone Bio Innovations, Bioworks, Valent Biosciences, Andermatt Biocontrol, Stockton, Bayer, Camson Bio Technologies and Corteva. All the major players are focusing on development of innovative products.
Market Segmentation
Global Nanopesticide Market by Type, 2015 - 2027
Insecticides
Herbicides
Fungicides
Others
Global Nanopesticide Market by Application, 2015 - 2027
Production
Protection
Harvesting
Packaging
Others
Global Nanopesticide Market by Region, 2015 - 2027
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Global Nanopesticide Market: Key Players
Marrone Bio Innovations
Bioworks
Valent Biosciences
Andermatt Biocontrol
Stockton
Bayer
Camson Bio Technologies
Corteva
Others
