Kochi based NatureLoc.com is gaining on sales since reopening in November 2020
NatureLoc.com has launched its own authentic range of ‘Homemade, 100 % Natural & Preservative Free Products’ for sale exclusively on their website.
The Covid-19 anxiety is pushing more and more customers to buy online along with an increased focus on healthy and natural foods to boost immunity.”KOCHI, KERALA, INDIA, November 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covid lockdown and post lockdown period from April to October 2020 was indeed hard times for NatureLoc.com an online company that sells localised spices, remedies and more from nature. Based out of Kochi the company used to source most of its products from farmers and agro suppliers across the state of Kerala and were being shipped to customers across India.
With most of the product sourcing coming to a halt due to Covid either by way of farmers delaying their harvest schedules or suppliers closing down their supplies for the time being, the company badly suffered with their regular functioning and had to close down its operations for a couple of months.
During this period the management of the company made a conscious decision to invest in its own processing and packaging facility to efficiently source directly and locally from its surrounding regions and also to ensure continuous availability of products to be sold online.
10 new ranges of food products have been launched in November 2020 under the brand name ‘NatureLoc.com’ and are now available for sale online. The list of products is as below.
1. Curry Powders (Turmeric, Coriander, Chilli and other masala powder mixes)
2. Honey (Cheruthen & Vanthen)
3. Ghee (Cow & Buffalo)
4. Banana (Ethakka & Kannankaya) Powder
5. Malabar Tamarind (Kudampuli)
6. Dried products (Tapioca & Meat)
7. Pickles (Lemon, Mango and other popular pickles)
8. Rice Powder (Puttupodi)
9. Jackfruit Products
10. Coconut Oil
All the above products are ensured to be unadulterated and of superior quality, ideal to be promoted as of Home Made quality, 100% Natural and totally Preservative Free with a low shelf life of 3 to 6 months.
Under the direct supervision of the company all these products are carefully procured, cleaned, dried, further processed and neatly packed, undertaking all the necessary Covid precautions and sanitations required for the safety of the customers.
The initial response to these products from the customers online has been overwhelming and the company is planning to add more and more products to this portfolio of own brand products.
About NatureLoc.com
NatureLoC.com is a leading online portal for localised spices, remedies and more from nature. Starting its operations 3 years ago with just 3 products they have grown to a trusted brand offering over 800 plus products and multiple brands under 5 product categories namely Foods, Health & Wellness, Kitchenware, Clothing and Home décor.
With the growing preference of the consumers for online purchases and for natural and safe to use products over mass produced and chemically laden ones, the company expects to grow in double digits month on month in the coming years.
