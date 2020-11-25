Second Medic Has Revamped Its Website

Second Medic

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Second Medic, a telemedicine company in India, has successfully revamped its website. Rated as the most efficient telemedicine provider with the most personalized approach, Second Medic provides access to a wide range of highly trained medical professionals with decades of experience supporting their decisions. They provide medical advice and answers from Specialist online doctors. Recently, they have revamped their entire website to make it more friendly and intuitive.

Now, the website has many dedicated sections designed to improve the overall browsing experience of people. Their approach is distinctive and focused. They collect medical information for deep analysis and consideration by one or more specialists before suggesting a complete treatment plan to patients. They provide an unbiased opinion based on the merit of the case, without any conflicts of interest.

Their mission is to utilize technology and teamwork to make world-class and state-of-the-art healthcare advice from US and UK based specialists. They believe in evidence-based contemporary medicine by constraints of means and physical distance. Their operations are underpinned by a patient-centric and patient-controlled model of care. Besides that, the company want to eliminate the need for the expense and lost time with travel for the second opinion.

The offer different plans, such as –

• Silver Family Health Plan

• Diamond Family Health Plan

Individuals might have complex problems, and may require additional investigation that is why they need special care and advice. One can contact Second Medic to discuss health problems through their website, e-mail, WhatsApp, video chat, etc. Their services are comprehensive, and they have all types of specialists on their panel.

For more details about online consultation, how to book doctor’s appointment or online health chat, please visit - https://www.secondmedic.com/

Disclaimer: Consultations on Second Medic site are not a substitute to physical consultation with a doctor in a clinic or hospital. You should visit your primary care physician first for any new problems or presentations. This service should not be used in emergency situations. If you are currently experiencing an emergency please phone your local emergency hotline.

About Second Medic –

Second Medic is the most trusted telemedicine company in India. People can connect with our quality doctors who are trained to provide medical advice online. They offer a neutral opinion, as their faculty members are based outside India (in the UK, USA & Canada). They have no vested interest in the operation of healthcare in India and therefore, do not promote any particular treatment, hospital or medical specialist for personal gain.