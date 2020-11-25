Digital technologies prove to be important tool in achieving Gazprom’s strategic goals

November 25, 2020, 10:10

The Gazprom Board of Directors took note of the information on the projects being designed and implemented for the widespread adoption of digital technologies and other technological solutions.

It was highlighted that the introduction of digital technologies is an important tool to improve the effectiveness of corporate governance and achieve the strategic goals of the Gazprom Group. Today, the Company is at the final stage of automating its core business processes, such as supervisory control, accounting and taxes, management operations in maintenance and repairs, investments, procurement, finance, marketing and sales, property, human resources, etc.

The work on the widespread adoption of digital solutions in the Gazprom Group's activities is being pursued in a number of areas. The projects are extensive, both in terms of the business processes covered and the geographic dispersion of the Group's companies.

Efforts are underway on the development of a digital platform for managing Gazprom's investment projects. It is designed to speed up and improve decision making for all parties of a construction process, as well as to provide access to the same set of data and up-to-date tools required, such as 3D digital information models, predictive analytics techniques, and the Internet of Things. These and other digital solutions will help optimize the timeframes and cost of projects.

A project aimed at introducing intelligent gas metering systems, which can also be applied in gas supplies to the population, is being elaborated. The client base of the Gazprom Group companies in Russia includes over 28 million subscribers (individuals and legal entities). Among the system's objectives are the optimization of the activities of sales subdivisions, better consumer convenience in gas payments, and enhancement of financial discipline. The system will also seek to prevent tampering with gas meters and ensure the safety of household gas use (together with gas sensors).

The Gazprom Group companies continue their transition to the tax monitoring regime. As of this date, seven companies of the Group have adopted this form of tax control, and another 17 subsidiaries will be transferred to it next year.

Also in 2020, Gazprom launched a project for a transition to legally significant electronic document workflow. The project stipulates, in particular, gradual phasing out of paper media in favor of legally binding primary accounting documents and contracts, both within the Gazprom Group and when interacting with its external counterparties.

The Management Committee was tasked to continue the work on the elaboration and implementation of projects for the widespread adoption of digital technologies and other technological solutions.