RationalPlan Adds Kanban Board for Agile Project Management Needs
Starting with current version, RationalPlan improves the support for agile project management with the newly added Kanban board.CRAIOVA, DOLJ, ROMANIA, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RationalPlan 5.5 brings a major change to its way of managing projects. Although the product is best suited for the traditional waterfall project management methodology it can also be used for agile projects. Further more, starting with current version, it improves the support for agile project management with the newly added Kanban board.
RationalPlan is a project management software suite that is available either as stand alone products or as a cloud service. It is used by individuals and by companies that need a solution to manage their work in an efficient way.
Features added for RationalPlan 5.5:
- Added Kanban view for agile project management
- Added color settings for tasks
- Added Info column within Gantt view
- Added roll over icon in Portfolio view
- Improved support for importing MS Project .xml files
- Added “Go to Start” action for tasks on the contextual menu of Gantt grid
Current version put the accent on improving the web interface. The biggest change was the addition of a Kanban board for those users that are working with an agile project management methodology. The basic working cycle for managing tasks is pretty straightforward. New tasks are added in the To Do list. Once you start working on a task, drag it over the In progress list. When it gets completed just move it to Done list.
Gantt chart also got new visual features. Users can now set different colors for task bars depending on the structure type (leaf, phase, project or milestone), completion, status (critical, late, having a deadline) etc. Also an Info column was added to the Gantt table. It offers rapid insights for every task: if it is completed, or has a date constraint, deadline, notes or comments. Within the contextual menu a “Go to Start” action offers a quick way to focus the chart on the start date of the selected task.
A roll over icon was added to Portfolio table. This way users have a fast access to a contextual menu. With the “Open project in Gantt” action they can focus on a given project by directly opening it within the Gantt view.
Current version also comes with improved support for importing Microsoft Project files.
RationalPlan is offered in two flavors
RationalPlan Cloud – a monthly payment project management solution offering a centralized place to manage the company’s projects while offering collaboration through concurrent access for multiple users; a Free tier is also available
RationalPlan On-Premise – a suite of products for those that prefer to have the software installed on their machines
RationalPlan Single Project – an alternative to Microsoft Project and the perfect solution for novice or accidental project managers
RationalPlan Multi Project – project management software for multiple projects, projects that are interconnected through dependencies and share common resource
RationalPlan Project Server – the On-Premise version of RationalPlan Cloud that can be installed on users hardware
RationalPlan Project Viewer – a free project viewer, the solution for anyone to view projects details
About Stand By Soft
Stand By Soft was founded in 1997 as a software company specialized in building desktop applications and components. RationalPlan is a project management solution that follows the general recommended guidelines from project management domain. MOOS Project viewer is a Microsoft Project viewer that allows users to open, view in a dynamic way and print any Microsoft Project file.
