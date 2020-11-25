World’s fastest-growing job board continues global expansion

Image of the many different countries that Zoek is expanding into.

KNUTSFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zoek, an online job board based in the UK, is continuing its ground-breaking global expansion with launches in the USA and India.

Building upon its success in the UK, Zoek has now begun operations in the USA and India, with plans to expand into a further seven countries in 2021, including Canada, Australia and Germany. The company uses a unique A.I-based algorithm that enables it to match job seekers much more accurately with suitable roles. Significantly reducing the time needed to find and apply for suitable jobs, and providing companies with much more suitable candidates, the company has grown into the fastest-growing job board in the world. This year alone the company has seen over 45 million jobs advertised globally and nearly one million job views thanks to its innovative posting models and detailed content.

Regarding the company’s global expansion, Matthew Sanders, CEO and founder of Zoek, said: “We believe our continued success is based on our unique ability to accurately match people with jobs according to their skills and experience. This saves both job seekers and hirers time, money and effort. We have seen great success in the UK and want to give job seekers around the world the same great advantages that our members in the UK have.”

The recent launches in America and India have seen tens of thousands of new job seekers join Zoek, with hundreds of thousands of new jobs being posted every day. The company’s ambitious global expansion will see them operating in ten major countries around the world by the end of next year.