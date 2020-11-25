Global Risk-based Authentication Services Market 2020 | Industry Analysis and Forecasts to 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Risk-based Authentication Services Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Risk-based Authentication Services Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Risk-based Authentication Services Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report focuses on the global Risk-based Authentication Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Risk-based Authentication Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Broadcom
Micro Focus
Okta
Gemalto
Vasco Data Security
Secureauth
Rsa Security
Entrust Datacard
Lexisnexis
Gurucul
Equifax
Ping Identity
Forgerock
Onelogin
Centrify
Crossmatch
Biocatch
Oracle
Evidian
Identity Automation
Nopassword
Silverfort
Iovation
Ezmcom
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Managed Services
Professional Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Government
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
Telecommunication
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Risk-based Authentication Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Risk-based Authentication Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Risk-based Authentication Services are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Risk-based Authentication Services Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Risk-based Authentication Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Managed Services
1.4.3 Professional Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Risk-based Authentication Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
1.5.3 Government
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Manufacturing
1.5.6 Retail
1.5.7 Telecommunication
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Risk-based Authentication Services Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Risk-based Authentication Services Industry
1.6.1.1 Risk-based Authentication Services Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Risk-based Authentication Services Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Risk-based Authentication Services Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
….
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 IBM
13.1.1 IBM Company Details
13.1.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 IBM Risk-based Authentication Services Introduction
13.1.4 IBM Revenue in Risk-based Authentication Services Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 IBM Recent Development
13.2 Broadcom
13.2.1 Broadcom Company Details
13.2.2 Broadcom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Broadcom Risk-based Authentication Services Introduction
13.2.4 Broadcom Revenue in Risk-based Authentication Services Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Broadcom Recent Development
13.3 Micro Focus
13.3.1 Micro Focus Company Details
13.3.2 Micro Focus Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Micro Focus Risk-based Authentication Services Introduction
13.3.4 Micro Focus Revenue in Risk-based Authentication Services Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Micro Focus Recent Development
13.4 Okta
13.4.1 Okta Company Details
13.4.2 Okta Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Okta Risk-based Authentication Services Introduction
13.4.4 Okta Revenue in Risk-based Authentication Services Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Okta Recent Development
13.5 Gemalto
13.5.1 Gemalto Company Details
13.5.2 Gemalto Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Gemalto Risk-based Authentication Services Introduction
13.5.4 Gemalto Revenue in Risk-based Authentication Services Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Gemalto Recent Development
13.6 Vasco Data Security
13.6.1 Vasco Data Security Company Details
13.6.2 Vasco Data Security Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Vasco Data Security Risk-based Authentication Services Introduction
13.6.4 Vasco Data Security Revenue in Risk-based Authentication Services Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Vasco Data Security Recent Development
13.7 Secureauth
13.7.1 Secureauth Company Details
13.7.2 Secureauth Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Secureauth Risk-based Authentication Services Introduction
13.7.4 Secureauth Revenue in Risk-based Authentication Services Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Secureauth Recent Development
13.8 Rsa Security
13.8.1 Rsa Security Company Details
13.8.2 Rsa Security Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Rsa Security Risk-based Authentication Services Introduction
13.8.4 Rsa Security Revenue in Risk-based Authentication Services Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Rsa Security Recent Development
13.9 Entrust Datacard
13.9.1 Entrust Datacard Company Details
13.9.2 Entrust Datacard Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Entrust Datacard Risk-based Authentication Services Introduction
13.9.4 Entrust Datacard Revenue in Risk-based Authentication Services Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Entrust Datacard Recent Development
13.10 Lexisnexis
13.10.1 Lexisnexis Company Details
13.10.2 Lexisnexis Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Lexisnexis Risk-based Authentication Services Introduction
13.10.4 Lexisnexis Revenue in Risk-based Authentication Services Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Lexisnexis Recent Development
13.11 Gurucul
13.12 Equifax
13.13 Ping Identity
13.14 Forgerock
13.15 Onelogin
13.16 Centrify
13.17 Crossmatch
13.18 Biocatch
13.19 Oracle
13.20 Evidian
13.21 Identity Automation
13.22 Nopassword
13.23 Silverfort
13.24 Iovation
13.25 Ezmcom
Continued….
