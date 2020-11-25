Biz4Commerce Delivers A Unique eCommerce Solution To Facilitate Barter Trade Of Goods

Developers at Biz4Commerce have yet again showcased their proficiency by developing a unique eCommerce solution for the traditional barter trade.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biz4Commerce is a powerful eCommerce development platform meant to cater to the needs of enterprises and growing business houses. The developers here have recently deployed a powerful eCommerce solution to facilitate the traditional barter exchange of goods. They have put to use the agile development methodology along with proven reusable components to ensure fast-paced and assured functional deliveries. The project team which included expert project managers, UI designers, and backend developers managed to meet the time-sensitive deadlines without compromising the quality of work.

The delivered solution is an innovative barter trading platform that gives a progressive edge to the traditional idea of goods exchange. It is developed as an online platform to enable users to view and assess offers as well as put up their products for exchange. While the trading platform is purposed to promote barter exchange like old times, items here can also be bought and sold in exchange for cash. Users can also manage shipping by themselves and report bad deals on the platform.

Biz4Commerce is an advanced MERN-based platform with all the eCommerce and point of sale features you need to start, run, and grow your business. From resource scalability to extensive vendor support, Biz4Commerce brings the best of eCommerce features and services to enhance the productivity of your online marketplace.

About Biz4Commerce

Biz4Commerce is a comprehensive eCommerce platform based on the latest MERN technology stack. The platform helps create highly efficient online stores with the use of reusable components, tools, and services that make the development and deployment process easier.