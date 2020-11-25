“The Bridge of Hearts” is Now Available in Paperback
A Book That Offers Insights Into Linking Patterns Of Salvation From Mosaic Law To The New TestamentJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now published in paperback. Illustrated with personal stories of humor and drama, "The Bridge of Hearts" will appeal to readers who are searching for answers about how to walk with God, how to reconcile damaged relationships with others, or how to discover what God has done for us through Christ.
"Following Christ has everything to do with removing walls and building bridges in the spiritual realm." —Johnny Dudley
Citing God's pattern, The Bridge of Hearts highlights an essential scriptural truth about following Christ: our works are not about earning God's love; they are about returning God's love.
About the Author
Johnny L. Dudley was born in Louisville, Kentucky, raised in Florida, and served in the Marine Corps in
Vietnam. He is the father of three sons and is presently engaged as a real estate developer.
The Bridge of Hearts will be released nationwide in November 2020 and can be ordered on Amazon, and wherever fine books are sold.
For more information, visit consecratedpress.com.
ISBN: 978-1-7351900-1-3
eISBN: 978-1-7351900-0-6
Published by Consecrated Press LLC
11478 Pine Street
Jacksonville, Florida, US 32258
Johnny L. Dudley
Consecrated Press LLC
+1 904-206-1720
