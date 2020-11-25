Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,812 in the last 365 days.

“The Bridge of Hearts” is Now Available in Paperback

A Book That Offers Insights Into Linking Patterns Of Salvation From Mosaic Law To The New Testament

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now published in paperback. Illustrated with personal stories of humor and drama, "The Bridge of Hearts" will appeal to readers who are searching for answers about how to walk with God, how to reconcile damaged relationships with others, or how to discover what God has done for us through Christ.

"Following Christ has everything to do with removing walls and building bridges in the spiritual realm." —Johnny Dudley

Citing God's pattern, The Bridge of Hearts highlights an essential scriptural truth about following Christ: our works are not about earning God's love; they are about returning God's love.

About the Author
Johnny L. Dudley was born in Louisville, Kentucky, raised in Florida, and served in the Marine Corps in
Vietnam. He is the father of three sons and is presently engaged as a real estate developer.

The Bridge of Hearts will be released nationwide in November 2020 and can be ordered on Amazon, and wherever fine books are sold.

For more information, visit consecratedpress.com.

ISBN: 978-1-7351900-1-3
eISBN: 978-1-7351900-0-6

Published by Consecrated Press LLC

11478 Pine Street
Jacksonville, Florida, US 32258

Johnny L. Dudley
Consecrated Press LLC
+1 904-206-1720
email us here

You just read:

“The Bridge of Hearts” is Now Available in Paperback

Distribution channels: Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.