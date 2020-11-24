ADMB To meet Dec 1 via Zoom

The Animal Damage Management Board will meet on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 via Zoom meeting at 10:00 a.m.

During the meeting, the Board will discuss the summary of comments for the gray wolf depredation compensation program regulations, approve regular rules for the wolf compensation program regulations, renew the emergency rules for the wolf compensation program, receive an update on the landowner coupon program to date, and discuss any other business as needed.

The public is welcome to attend and there will be an opportunity for public comment prior to adjournment. To view the login information for the Zoom meeting, visit http://www.wyadmb.com/

The twelve voting representatives on the Board, their towns, and the areas they represent are:

Brian Nesvik, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department

Doug Miyamoto, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture

Bob Harlan, Kaycee, domestic sheep producer

Garret Falkenburg, Douglas, cattle producer

Jeff Boner, Douglas, president of the State Predatory Animal Advisory Board

Shaun Sims, Evanston, Wyoming Board of Agriculture

Mike Foster, Casper, Wildlife Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Bob Phillips, Sheridan, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters

Ron Cunningham, Lander, urban

Kevin Kisicki, Cheyenne, non-consumptive user/wildlife

Gay Lynn Byrd, Douglas, Wyoming Game and Fish Commission

Vacant, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters

The federal ex-officio, non-voting, members to the board nominated by their respective agencies and appointed by the governor are: Sandy Underhill , Cheyenne, U.S. Forest Service

Lori Armstrong, Cheyenne, Bureau of Land Management

Tyler Abbott, Cheyenne, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

For a complete agenda or more information about this meeting, visit the ADMB website at www.wyadmb.com or contact Jerry Johnson at (307) 777-6781.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.