ADMB To meet Dec 1 via Zoom
The Animal Damage Management Board will meet on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 via Zoom meeting at 10:00 a.m.
During the meeting, the Board will discuss the summary of comments for the gray wolf depredation compensation program regulations, approve regular rules for the wolf compensation program regulations, renew the emergency rules for the wolf compensation program, receive an update on the landowner coupon program to date, and discuss any other business as needed.
The public is welcome to attend and there will be an opportunity for public comment prior to adjournment. To view the login information for the Zoom meeting, visit http://www.wyadmb.com/
The twelve voting representatives on the Board, their towns, and the areas they represent are:
- Brian Nesvik, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department
- Doug Miyamoto, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture
- Bob Harlan, Kaycee, domestic sheep producer
- Garret Falkenburg, Douglas, cattle producer
- Jeff Boner, Douglas, president of the State Predatory Animal Advisory Board
- Shaun Sims, Evanston, Wyoming Board of Agriculture
- Mike Foster, Casper, Wildlife Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture
- Bob Phillips, Sheridan, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters
- Ron Cunningham, Lander, urban
- Kevin Kisicki, Cheyenne, non-consumptive user/wildlife
- Gay Lynn Byrd, Douglas, Wyoming Game and Fish Commission
- Vacant, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters
The federal ex-officio, non-voting, members to the board nominated by their respective agencies and appointed by the governor are: Sandy Underhill , Cheyenne, U.S. Forest Service
- Lori Armstrong, Cheyenne, Bureau of Land Management
- Tyler Abbott, Cheyenne, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
For a complete agenda or more information about this meeting, visit the ADMB website at www.wyadmb.com or contact Jerry Johnson at (307) 777-6781.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.