We Cannot Go Backwards

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.13 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.62 percent. Within the focus areas, 37,658 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 1,554 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 127,103 test results were reported, yielding 3,327 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

STATEWIDE 11/8- 11/14 % Positive 11/15- 11/21 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Day Prior (11/22) % Positive Yesterday (11/23) % Positive All focus area statewide % positive 4.81% 4.51% 4.40% 4.42% 4.13% Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 2.86% 2.89% 2.90% 3.08% 2.96% Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 2.47% 2.44% 2.46% 2.73% 2.62%

Micro-cluster zone 7-day average positivity rates for today, yesterday, the day before, last week, and the week prior is below:

FOCUS ZONE 11/8- 11/14 % Positive 11/15- 11/21 % Positive Day Prior 7-day Rolling Average Yesterday 7-day Rolling Average Current 7-day Rolling average Erie orange-zone focus area % positive 7.22% 7.30% 7.31% 7.20% 7.02% Erie Yellow-zone focus area % positive 5.34% 7.36% 7.36% 7.53% 7.52% Niagara Yellow -zone focus area % positive 5.10% 4.44% 4.44% 4.53% 4.75% Monroe Orange-zone focus area % positive 4.41% 4.17% 4.17% 4.26% 4.49% Monroe Yellow-zone focus area % positive 5.95% 3.58% 3.58% 3.49% 3.47% Onondaga Orange-zone focus area % positive 6.26% 5.34% 5.34% 5.45% 4.96% Onondaga Yellow-zone focus area % positive 6.03% 4.50% 4.50% 4.28% 4.25% Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills/Astoria yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.40% 3.40% 3.40% 3.31% 3.19% Bronx East Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.81% 3.52% 3.52% 3.73% 3.81% Bronx West Yellow -zone focus area % positive 3.80% 4.70% 4.70% 4.73% 4.58% Brooklyn Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.92% 3.70% 3.70% 3.85% 4.12% Rockland Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.55% 3.39% 3.39% 3.29% 3.15% Chemung Orange-zone focus area % positive 4.59% 4.71% 4.71% 5.20% 5.03% Staten Island Orange-zone focus area % positive 5.24% 4.96% 4.96% 5.17% 4.98% Staten Island Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.75% 3.61% 3.61% 3.68% 3.54% Tioga Yellow-zone focus area % positive 10.81% 5.60% 5.60% 5.47% 3.00% Orange Middletown - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.81% 5.41% 5.41% 3.84% 3.65% Orange Newburgh - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 8.07% 7.89% 7.89% 8.68% 8.82% Manhattan-Washington Heights-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.23% 3.39% 3.39% 3.42% 3.11% Nassau-Great Neck-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.69% 3.69% 3.69% 3.47% 3.18% Nassau Massapequa Park -Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.64% 4.15% 4.15% 4.10% 3.55% Suffolk-Hampton Bays-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 9.26% 5.69% 5.69% 5.37% 5.11% Suffolk-Riverhead-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.80% 4.85% 4.85% 4.47% 4.63% Westchester Peekskill - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 10.36% 7.15% 7.15% 7.29% 6.47% Westchester Ossining - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 9.88% 10.22% 10.22% 10.11% 10.51% Westchester Tarrytown - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 8.47% 8.27% 8.27% 8.80% 7.47% Westchester Yonkers - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.48% 4.11% 4.11% 4.38% 4.35% Westchester New Rochelle - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 6.46% 5.68% 5.68% 5.20% 4.99% Westchester Port Chester Orange-zone focus area % positive 9.34% 7.59% 7.59% 7.94% 7.71%

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 2,856 (+132)

Patients Newly Admitted - 373

Hospital Counties - 52

Number ICU - 559 (+14)

Number ICU with Intubation - 263 (+14)

Total Discharges - 83,701 (+200)

Deaths - 47

Total Deaths - 26,441

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE Capital Region 2.0% 2.0% 3.2% 2.32% Central New York 2.6% 3.6% 3.4% 3.33% Finger Lakes 2.5% 3.6% 3.4% 3.28% Long Island 3.5% 3.5% 3.4% 3.23% Mid-Hudson 3.3% 4.2% 4.0% 3.87% Mohawk Valley 2.1% 2.5% 5.3% 2.76% New York City 2.3% 2.5% 2.5% 2.52% North Country 1.3% 1.7% 3.7% 1.83% Southern Tier 1.5% 1.8% 0.8% 1.24% Western New York 6.0% 5.5% 5.8% 5.04%

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE Bronx 3.3% 3.4% 3.6% 3.36% Brooklyn 2.0% 2.7% 2.4% 2.35% Manhattan 1.4% 1.4% 1.7% 1.72% Queens 2.9% 2.9% 2.6% 2.74% Staten Island 4.4% 4.2% 3.7% 3.97%

Of the 607,001 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 5,233 85 Allegany 869 13 Broome 4,983 56 Cattaraugus 919 18 Cayuga 762 27 Chautauqua 1,414 11 Chemung 2,724 22 Chenango 583 5 Clinton 430 2 Columbia 970 5 Cortland 913 6 Delaware 319 5 Dutchess 6,811 83 Erie 21,873 301 Essex 252 2 Franklin 243 4 Fulton 461 7 Genesee 819 19 Greene 646 13 Hamilton 40 1 Herkimer 603 21 Jefferson 457 22 Lewis 315 9 Livingston 624 7 Madison 836 15 Monroe 13,054 283 Montgomery 413 17 Nassau 57,489 362 Niagara 3,261 48 NYC 298,275 1,728 Oneida 4,292 82 Onondaga 9,470 108 Ontario 1,135 6 Orange 16,093 106 Orleans 581 5 Oswego 1,302 29 Otsego 552 23 Putnam 2,529 57 Rensselaer 1,554 26 Rockland 20,824 116 Saratoga 2,006 37 Schenectady 2,189 53 Schoharie 176 0 Schuyler 274 3 Seneca 260 7 St. Lawrence 705 27 Steuben 1,610 11 Suffolk 57,366 501 Sullivan 2,108 15 Tioga 1,055 12 Tompkins 953 17 Ulster 3,109 36 Warren 547 4 Washington 433 3 Wayne 983 16 Westchester 47,632 370 Wyoming 430 11 Yates 242 3

Yesterday, 47 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,441. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: