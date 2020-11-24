Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
We Cannot Go Backwards

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.13 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.62 percent. Within the focus areas, 37,658 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 1,554 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 127,103 test results were reported, yielding 3,327 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

 

STATEWIDE

11/8- 11/14 % Positive

11/15- 11/21 % Positive

Current 7-day rolling average

Day Prior (11/22) % Positive

Yesterday (11/23) % Positive

All focus area statewide % positive

4.81%

4.51%

4.40%

4.42%

4.13%

Statewide % positive with all focus areas included

2.86%

2.89%

2.90%

3.08%

2.96%

Statewide % positive without all focus areas included

2.47%

2.44%

2.46%

2.73%

2.62%

 

Micro-cluster zone 7-day average positivity rates for today, yesterday, the day before, last week, and the week prior is below:

 

FOCUS ZONE

11/8- 11/14 % Positive

11/15- 11/21 % Positive

Day Prior 7-day Rolling Average

Yesterday 7-day Rolling Average

Current 7-day Rolling average

Erie orange-zone focus area % positive

7.22%

7.30%

7.31%

7.20%

7.02%

Erie Yellow-zone focus area % positive

5.34%

7.36%

7.36%

7.53%

7.52%

Niagara Yellow -zone focus area % positive

5.10%

4.44%

4.44%

4.53%

4.75%

Monroe Orange-zone focus area % positive

4.41%

4.17%

4.17%

4.26%

4.49%

Monroe Yellow-zone focus area % positive

5.95%

3.58%

3.58%

3.49%

3.47%

Onondaga Orange-zone focus area % positive

6.26%

5.34%

5.34%

5.45%

4.96%

Onondaga Yellow-zone focus area % positive

6.03%

4.50%

4.50%

4.28%

4.25%

Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills/Astoria yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.40%

3.40%

3.40%

3.31%

3.19%

Bronx East Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.81%

3.52%

3.52%

3.73%

3.81%

Bronx West Yellow -zone focus area % positive

3.80%

4.70%

4.70%

4.73%

4.58%

Brooklyn Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.92%

3.70%

3.70%

3.85%

4.12%

Rockland Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.55%

3.39%

3.39%

3.29%

3.15%

Chemung Orange-zone focus area % positive

4.59%

4.71%

4.71%

5.20%

5.03%

Staten Island Orange-zone focus area % positive

5.24%

4.96%

4.96%

5.17%

4.98%

Staten Island Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.75%

3.61%

3.61%

3.68%

3.54%

Tioga Yellow-zone focus area % positive

10.81%

5.60%

5.60%

5.47%

3.00%

Orange Middletown - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.81%

5.41%

5.41%

3.84%

3.65%

Orange Newburgh - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

8.07%

7.89%

7.89%

8.68%

8.82%

Manhattan-Washington Heights-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.23%

3.39%

3.39%

3.42%

3.11%

Nassau-Great Neck-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.69%

3.69%

3.69%

3.47%

3.18%

Nassau Massapequa Park -Yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.64%

4.15%

4.15%

4.10%

3.55%

Suffolk-Hampton Bays-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

9.26%

5.69%

5.69%

5.37%

5.11%

Suffolk-Riverhead-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.80%

4.85%

4.85%

4.47%

4.63%

Westchester Peekskill - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

10.36%

7.15%

7.15%

7.29%

6.47%

Westchester Ossining - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

9.88%

10.22%

10.22%

10.11%

10.51%

Westchester Tarrytown - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

8.47%

8.27%

8.27%

8.80%

7.47%

Westchester Yonkers - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.48%

4.11%

4.11%

4.38%

4.35%

Westchester New Rochelle - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

6.46%

5.68%

5.68%

5.20%

4.99%

Westchester Port Chester Orange-zone focus area % positive

9.34%

7.59%

7.59%

7.94%

7.71%

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 2,856 (+132)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 373
  • Hospital Counties - 52
  • Number ICU - 559 (+14)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 263 (+14)
  • Total Discharges - 83,701 (+200)
  • Deaths - 47
  • Total Deaths - 26,441

    

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

REGION

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

MONDAY

CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE

Capital Region

2.0%

2.0%

3.2%

2.32%

Central New York

2.6%

3.6%

3.4%

3.33%

Finger Lakes

2.5%

3.6%

3.4%

3.28%

Long Island

3.5%

3.5%

3.4%

3.23%

Mid-Hudson

3.3%

4.2%

4.0%

3.87%

Mohawk Valley

2.1%

2.5%

5.3%

2.76%

New York City

2.3%

2.5%

2.5%

2.52%

North Country

1.3%

1.7%

3.7%

1.83%

Southern Tier

1.5%

1.8%

0.8%

1.24%

Western New York

6.0%

5.5%

5.8%

5.04%

 

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

BOROUGH

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

MONDAY

CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE

Bronx

3.3%

3.4%

3.6%

3.36%

Brooklyn

2.0%

2.7%

2.4%

2.35%

Manhattan

1.4%

1.4%

1.7%

1.72%

Queens

2.9%

2.9%

2.6%

2.74%

Staten Island

4.4%

4.2%

3.7%

3.97%

 

Of the 607,001 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

5,233

85

Allegany

869

13

Broome

4,983

56

Cattaraugus

919

18

Cayuga

762

27

Chautauqua

1,414

11

Chemung

2,724

22

Chenango

583

5

Clinton

430

2

Columbia

970

5

Cortland

913

6

Delaware

319

5

Dutchess

6,811

83

Erie

21,873

301

Essex

252

2

Franklin

243

4

Fulton

461

7

Genesee

819

19

Greene

646

13

Hamilton

40

1

Herkimer

603

21

Jefferson

457

22

Lewis

315

9

Livingston

624

7

Madison

836

15

Monroe

13,054

283

Montgomery

413

17

Nassau

57,489

362

Niagara

3,261

48

NYC

298,275

1,728

Oneida

4,292

82

Onondaga

9,470

108

Ontario

1,135

6

Orange

16,093

106

Orleans

581

5

Oswego

1,302

29

Otsego

552

23

Putnam

2,529

57

Rensselaer

1,554

26

Rockland

20,824

116

Saratoga

2,006

37

Schenectady

2,189

53

Schoharie

176

0

Schuyler

274

3

Seneca

260

7

St. Lawrence

705

27

Steuben

1,610

11

Suffolk

57,366

501

Sullivan

2,108

15

Tioga

1,055

12

Tompkins

953

17

Ulster

3,109

36

Warren

547

4

Washington

433

3

Wayne

983

16

Westchester

47,632

370

Wyoming

430

11

Yates

242

3

 

Yesterday, 47 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,441. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

  

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Allegany

3

Bronx

1

Broome

2

Cattaraugus

1

Chemung

1

Dutchess

2

Erie

8

Franklin

1

Herkimer

1

Jefferson

1

Kings

3

Manhattan

1

Monroe

1

Nassau

3

Niagara

1

Orange

3

Queens

2

Richmond

1

Rockland

2

St. Lawrence

3

Steuben

1

Suffolk

1

Ulster

2

Westchester

2

 

