Death penalty affirmed for arranging fiancée’s murder

Michael Flinner was sentenced to death for arranging the 2000 murder of his 18-year-old fiancée to collect on her $500,000 life insurance policy. The Supreme Court today rejected his appeal, in People v. Flinner.
Nov 23, 2020
