Jason McDonald Announces New Content on Google Ads Expert Witness Services
Expert consultant and author on search engine optimization and social media marketing.
I have been working on Google Ads since at least 2000.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason McDonald, an expert consultant and author on search engine optimization and social media marketing, is proud to announce new website content on Google Ads expert witness services. As online advertising has expanded due to recent events, so has the demand for expert witnesses in litigation.
“I have been working on Google Ads since at least 2000,” explained Dr. McDonald, Director of the Jason McDonald SEO Consulting Agency. “Today, we are seeing a dramatic increase in online advertising as the recent Pandemic creates a final shift from the real world to the virtual world when it comes to consumer behavior. Subsequent to that we can predict a wave of litigation over online advertising. Hence, my new content helps attorneys find information on online advertising and reach out to me for possible digital advertising expert witness services.”online advertising
Persons interested in learning more can visit a sample blog post on online advertising expert witness services at https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/blog/2020/10/google-litigation/ or a specific information page at https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/adWords/adWords-expert-witness/. Even better, they can reach out for a confidential consultation on a possible expert witness engagement.
ONLINE ADVERTISING AND THE NEED FOR EXPERTS
Here is background on this release. Dr. McDonald has a long history in Internet advertising. He received his Ph.D. from the University of California in 1992 and began working in media in San Jose, California. In 1994, he founded eg3.com, one of the first Internet portals for embedded systems engineers, and by 2000 that company was an early advertiser on the new search engine, Google.com. By late 2008, however, Dr. McDonald returned to teaching, ultimately working for Stanford Continuing Studies teaching digital marketing. For example, his SEO Fitness Workbook can be found on Amazon at https://amzn.to/2IfetVr and the Social Media Marketing Workbook can be found on Amazon at https://amzn.to/38mS82Y. With the rapid growth of online advertising in the face of the Pandemic, Dr. McDonald is seeing a dramatic increase in inquiries due to litigation over Google Ads. The new content helps attorneys figure out how to identify and hire a strong expert witness.
ABOUT JASON MCDONALD
Jason McDonald is director of The JM Internet Group, a leading online training company. He received his Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1992, and now both teaches and consults to San Francisco Bay Area businesses in SEO, Social Media Marketing, and AdWords. In addition to those services, he has been recognized as an expert witness in litigation on Internet marketing. He has several popular books on Amazon on the topic of Internet marketing.
