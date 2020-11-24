Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Travel Advisory: Overnight Paving Sunday at Exit 30 NB in Pawtucket

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will pave bridge decks on I-95 northbound over East Street and Roosevelt Avenue on Sunday, November 29, 2020 beginning at 6:00 p.m. and ending at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, November 30.

The northbound middle and highspeed lanes will be open for travel from 6 p.m. until midnight while the low speed lane is closed for paving. From midnight until 6 a.m. on Monday, this configuration will flip for paving of the middle and highspeed lanes. During that time, only the low speed lane will be open for travel. Exit 30 will remain open throughout the operation. On Monday morning, the I-95 northbound ramp will open. Travelers should expect minor delays.

The paving is one more step in the I-95 Corridor Bridges project which will replace four bridges as part of a $25 design build project. The bridges are functionally obsolete and carry approximately 90,000 vehicles daily. Completion is scheduled for spring of 2021.

The project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring the infrastructure into a state of good repair.

