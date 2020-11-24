Ruminations on Investing in the Supply Chain

Tracking my daily steps is something I enjoy, so on a recent visit to one of my favorite food stores I parked near the loading dock to get a few extra steps in. As I made my way to the door, I noticed a vendor carefully don their gloves and mask and begin to unload freshly baked bread. If I slowed my gait and timed it well, I just might get a loaf before they even landed on the sales floor.

The myriad steps and systems in a Vermont supply chain tested by the pandemic gave me pause and questions began to arise. During the last 9 months, it was a challenge to find this bread. My stream of consciousness continued. What had shifted during that time to disrupt and transform the baker’s roadmap? New partnerships likely formed because of the bumpy, stressed supply chain. Perhaps the baker was sourcing her flour closer to her bakery? Perhaps her delivery staff lost their childcare which shifted the baker’s role to also become her own delivery driver also responsible for securing her own accounts. Maybe the baker-turned-delivery driver now had more time to brainstorm her business plan while on the road and has been thinking about partnerships and growth to strengthen her place in the chain. Perhaps she was now providing bread to the meat producer busy with diversifying their online sales. Did this mean less loaves were getting to my favorite market? Or perhaps that there was more exposure to her bread because of a glut of new enthusiastic eaters?