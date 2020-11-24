McMinnville Woman Arrested, Charged with Arson

DEKALB COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in the arrest of a McMinnville woman on an arson charge.

In April, Agents were requested to join deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and DeKalb County Fire Department in investigating a structure fire on April 14th, in the 200 block of Lee Homer Road in Smithville. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that identified Jan Winchester as the individual responsible for setting the fire.

On November 16th, the DeKalb County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jan Marie Winchester (DOB 03/04/1973) with one count of Arson. She was arrested Monday and booked into the DeKalb County Jail on a $40,000 bond.