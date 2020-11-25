Caravan To Midnight with John B. Wells to Debut in Weeknights

John B. Wells - Host of Caravan to Midnight & Ark Midnight

Iconic Radio Host, John B. Wells debuts as a LIVE two-hour syndicated weeknight radio program starting December 1st 2020

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The iconic Caravan To Midnight with John B. Wells program debuts as a LIVE two-hour weeknight radio program starting December 1st. Wells will host the show Monday through Friday nights from 10 p.m. to Midnight, Eastern Time.

In announcing the launch of Caravan To Midnight, show host John B. Wells shared, "The nightly show launch is like coming home in away. Over the air, radio is where I started. It's my first love. It's immediate, demanding and therefore really exciting. Every show is a canvas waiting for the oil. Great radio is art, and I treat every episode as such."

Wells has been hosting his LIVE Saturday night program Ark Midnight since April 2016, but stated, "One night a week on the radio with Ark Midnight was just the beginning of something much bigger. Our fans can't get enough, our affiliates want more, and quite frankly... talk radio needs this program to thrive at night in the New Year and beyond."

Talk Media Network CEO Josh Leng remarked, "In just over seven months, fifty radio stations have signed on as Ark Midnight affiliates. The demand for John B. Wells hosted programming by radio stations is undeniable. Caravan To Midnight with John B. Wells will be a destination program in weeknights."

Wells adds, "The audience response to Ark Midnight has enabled us to register in the Top 25 most-listened-to talk programs, with only one-weekend show per week. If that's any indication, we're about to do very well by broadcasting every weeknight."

John B. Wells often shared that his shows are, "Part of a renaissance in radio -- quality content, that is fun, slightly eccentric, but not heavy on the air. We bring an introspection our audience truly appreciates. We have a team of analysts that offer invaluable insight."

Talk Media Network CEO Josh Leng offered that "John B. Wells is an expert in weaving stories, news, and interviews together with an artful thread and his instantly recognizable voice."

Radio stations interested in airing Caravan To Midnight with John B. Wells should visit https://TalkMediaNetwork.com for more information.

---

Host photos & logos available at: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/bwvxs7lf0gboaf6/AACSopMKDqM16aGvoCFz3lG_a?dl=0

---

About John B. Wells

Upon graduating from TCU with a Bachelors Degree in Fine Arts and an emphasis in theater, John's storied career has included ratings success as an on-air talent at numerous radio stations including as drive-time host in Dallas with a record 23.8 share (Men 18-45) on KZEW-98 FM in the early '80s. His radio experience set the stage for his success as a world-renowned voice over artist.

John B. Wells' distinctive voice was heard for nearly a decade on BBC Radio 1 in London, along with HIT 95 in Berlin, Radio ADO in Paris, and many others around the world. In addition to serving as the announcer for CBS’ The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn, Wells has lent his voice to Oliver Stone’s JFK and Talk Radio films and appeared in several other movies. He narrated all four seasons of Unsealed: Alien Files on History Channel, and has voiced thousands of industrial, medical & Department of Defense productions. Wells has also recently voiced promos for Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch and Gold Rush.

After frequently serving as a guest host on Coast to Coast AM, John B. Wells became the Saturday evening host of the most-listened-to overnight radio program in North America in January 2012, which he hosted for more than two years. Ark Midnight was launched in April 2016 and is regarded as one of the most sought after weekly radio shows by talk radio listeners. Caravan To Midnight marks a return to weeknight radio by John B. Wells where he used to fill in for Art Bell.

John B. Wells is an actor, musician, writer, composer, martial artist, aviator, and his most passionate focus: broadcaster.

More: https://imdb.me/johnbwells

About Talk Media Network

Talk Media Network is a veteran-owned media company led by experienced radio professionals with a passion for producing and sharing great content. Talk Media Network syndicates compelling and entertaining talk radio programs to more than 750 radio stations.

More: https://talkmedianetwork.com

###

John B. Wells

Host, Caravan To Midnight with John B. Wells

https://caravantomidnight.com

brendi@caravantomidnight.com