SILVER & WRIGHT LLP RECOGNIZED AS A 2020 TOP BOUTIQUE LAW FIRM BY THE DAILY JOURNAL

Silver & Wright LLP has been selected as a 2020 Top Boutique Law Firm by the Daily Journal in the publication’s annual list.
This recognition is a valuable reminder of the importance of our firm’s work and I am grateful to everyone at the publication for this honor.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silver & Wright LLP has been selected as a 2020 Top Boutique Law Firm by the Daily Journal in the publication’s annual list. Honorees are chosen in a competitive process each year based on criteria such as the richness of the history of the firm’s practice, the firm’s current projects, and growth in recent years. Firms must also provide expertise in specialty practice areas and have a proven track record of impactful and complex cases.
— Founding Partner, Matthew Silver
“We are humbled and honored to be recognized by the Daily Journal," stated Founding Partner, Curtis Wright. "Our firm has always striven to protect California’s municipalities and residents from the unfair effects of blight and dilapidated properties in their communities – an often complicated task. I am profoundly grateful to our firm’s stellar attorneys who understand the value in what we do and have the detailed knowledge and experience to successfully fight the good fight. We could not have the success we do without the efforts of our entire team.”
Silver & Wright’s primary expertise lies in matters related to code enforcement and municipal legal services, specializing in receiverships, nuisance abatement, public safety, land use, and litigation defense. Leveraging unique experience, cutting-edge legal concepts, and effective use of existing laws, the firm helps cities and counties throughout California increase public safety, combat blight, and save funds. Recent wins include a complex bankruptcy case in the City of Banning, as well as nuisance property remediation in the cities of Redding, Upland, Santa Barbara, and Oxnard, among others.
In addition, the firm is dedicated to providing education and training to code enforcement officers and other agency personnel. Its partners have been actively involved in leading discussion panels and trainings in person (pre-pandemic) and now virtually. Since the firm’s inception, Silver & Wright attorneys have provided hundreds of hours in classes to ensure municipalities understand the law and how best to serve their respective communities.
“When we founded Silver & Wright, Curtis and I both acutely understood the importance of sharing the knowledge we had acquired in order to make a true impact in our practice area," stated Founding Partner, Matthew Silver. "Our goal is always to help municipalities, and code enforcement officers in particular, to understand how to do their work effectively and in a way that best serves their communities. I’m immensely proud that we have been able to assemble a team that not only can produce quality case work, but also takes the time to impart their knowledge on the broader community.”
The recognition from the Daily Journal comes on the heels of conference season and an incredibly busy time for the firm. Just in the month of October, Silver & Wright has presented at conferences and seminars such as the League of California Cities (LOCC) Annual Conference, California Association of Code Enforcement Officers (CACEO) Annual Seminar, and the Municipal Management Association of Southern California (MMASC) Annual Conference. Topics range from big picture (MMASC’s Code Enforcement 101) to very specific (CACEO’s Sidewalk Vending & Micro-enterprise Home Kitchen Operations) in order to serve as many audiences as possible.
