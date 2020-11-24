ZEA Biosciences Awarded Crucial LED Lighting Patent
ZEA’s revolutionary plant biologics platform, driven by their proprietary CleanGrow TechnologyTM has secured a major piece of intellectual property this week.
This patent is a big win for our company from an IP perspective because it covers one of ZEA’s most valuable assets, our grow room’s proprietary LED lighting system.”WALPOLE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZEA Biosciences’ revolutionary plant biologics platform, driven by their proprietary CleanGrow TechnologyTM, has secured a major piece of intellectual property this week. The LED lighting system that the company uses to optimize plant growth is now under official patent protection by the United States Government.
The company’s Chief Operating Officer and in-house patent attorney Arlene Powers had the following to say regarding ZEA’s new lighting patent, “This is an exciting day for ZEA. Years of hard work have gone into building our platform so finally procuring an official US Patent is very fulfilling.”
Patent No. US 10,842,083 B1 grants ZEA exclusive rights to their “LED lighting system for use in an indoor growing setting.” Legal ownership of their lighting system gives ZEA a valuable edge over competitors in their industry.
James Wilson, the company’s CEO, also expressed his excitement about ZEA’s recent IP victory, “This patent is a big win for our company from an IP perspective because it covers one of ZEA’s most valuable assets, our grow room’s proprietary LED lighting system. The market for plant biopharmaceuticals is new and largely untapped, so an industrially relevant patent like this will give us a competitive advantage moving forward.”
In 2021, ZEA will be expanding its operation into a much larger facility. This lighting patent will keep their proprietary technology secure and protect their cutting-edge platform as they continue to scale up.
About ZEA Biosciences:
ZEA is a leading producer of plant-based biologics based in Walpole, MA. Using their proprietary CleanGrow TechnologyTM, ZEA grows optimized, minimum-variation plants for use in pharmaceuticals and supplements.
