Intulon Launches A Universal Magnetic Eyeglass Holder

The Eyeglass Holder can also be used with any magnetizable surface such as a refrigerator door, metal cabinet or metallic bed side lamp. An available ID badge add-on adapts the Eyeglass Holder for use with badges. These are a lot more convenient than neck lanyards for conference and office use.

ATLANTA, GA, USA, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After months of research and development, Intulon is launching its Universal Magnetic Eyeglass Holder.

As the name suggests, this is a versatile clothing accessory that provides a convenient way to securely stow eyeglasses when they are not in use. The pair of glasses or sunglasses is easily within reach and the accessory removes the risk of eyeglasses getting crushed in pockets or falling out of collars when leaning over.

As a clothing accessory, the Magnetic Eyeglass Holder locks into place with the power of two 12 mm neodymium magnets. The product has two parts, one of which is placed inside and the other on the outside of a shirt, blouse or jacket.

During the design phase, special consideration was given to the angle of the metal loop that receives the glasses temple to ensure consistent easy of use in everyday scenarios.

Elegant in appearance, the Eyeglass Holders are built to last. They are made from solid urethane and depending on the color variant, solid stainless steel or bronze.

Product variants:

Black body / stainless steel loop

Black body / bronze loop

Grey body / stainless steel loop

Grey body / bronze loop

Product specifications:

Width: 12 mm

Length: 24 mm

Height: 37 mm

Weight: 1 oz

Intulon LLC is currently seeking national distributors for the Universal Magnetic Eyeglass Holder.