Intulon Launches A Universal Magnetic Eyeglass Holder
The Eyeglass Holder can also be used with any magnetizable surface such as a refrigerator door, metal cabinet or metallic bed side lamp.
ATLANTA, GA, USA, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After months of research and development, Intulon is launching its Universal Magnetic Eyeglass Holder.
As the name suggests, this is a versatile clothing accessory that provides a convenient way to securely stow eyeglasses when they are not in use. The pair of glasses or sunglasses is easily within reach and the accessory removes the risk of eyeglasses getting crushed in pockets or falling out of collars when leaning over.
As a clothing accessory, the Magnetic Eyeglass Holder locks into place with the power of two 12 mm neodymium magnets. The product has two parts, one of which is placed inside and the other on the outside of a shirt, blouse or jacket.
During the design phase, special consideration was given to the angle of the metal loop that receives the glasses temple to ensure consistent easy of use in everyday scenarios.
Elegant in appearance, the Eyeglass Holders are built to last. They are made from solid urethane and depending on the color variant, solid stainless steel or bronze.
Product variants:
Black body / stainless steel loop
Black body / bronze loop
Grey body / stainless steel loop
Grey body / bronze loop
Product specifications:
Width: 12 mm
Length: 24 mm
Height: 37 mm
Weight: 1 oz
Intulon LLC is currently seeking national distributors for the Universal Magnetic Eyeglass Holder.
Olusola Abiodun
Intulon LLC
support@intulon.com
