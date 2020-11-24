Attorney General Fox Announces The Home Depot Data Breach Settlement

Attorney General Tim Fox today announced that his office, along with the attorneys general of 45 other states and the District of Columbia, have obtained a $17.5 million settlement against Georgia-based retailer The Home Depot, resolving a multistate investigation of a 2014 data breach which exposed the payment card information of approximately 40 million Home Depot consumers nationwide.

The breach occurred when hackers gained access to The Home Depot’s network and deployed malware on The Home Depot’s self-checkout point-of-sale system. The malware allowed the hackers to obtain the payment card information of customers who used self-checkout lanes at The Home Depot stores throughout the U.S. between April 10, 2014 and Sept 13, 2014.

In addition to the $17.5 million total payment to the states, The Home Depot has agreed to implement and maintain a series of data security practices designed to strengthen its information security program and safeguard the personal information of consumers.

“This settlement promotes fair but rigorous compliance with state laws requiring businesses which collect or maintain sensitive personal information to implement and adhere to reasonable procedures to protect consumers’ information from unlawful use or disclosure,” Attorney General Tim Fox said.

Specific information security provisions agreed to in the settlement include:

• Employing a duly qualified Chief Information Security Officer reporting to both the senior or c-level executives and Board of Directors regarding Home Depot’s security posture and security risks; • Providing resources necessary to fully implement the company’s information security program; • Providing appropriate security awareness and privacy training to all personnel who have access to the company’s network or responsibility for U.S. consumers’ personal information; • Employing specific security safeguards with respect to logging and monitoring, access controls, password management, two factor authentication, file integrity monitoring, firewalls, encryption, risk assessments, penetration testing, intrusion detection, and vendor account management; and • Consistent with previous state data breach settlements, the company will undergo a post-settlement information security assessment, which in part will evaluate its implementation of the agreed upon information security program.

The State of Montana will collect approximately $95,831 through this settlement, which will fund ongoing consumer protection activities, including data privacy education. For more information about the data breach, click here.