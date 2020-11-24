Are Precious Metals, Gems and Rare Coins the Perfect Gift this Year?
Kenneth G Rare Coins experts see gold, silver, gems and rare coins as unique, gift options with a bonus as a diversified hedge against future inflation riskMISHAWAKA, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kenneth G Rare Coins and Estate Jewelry showroom is filled with gifting opportunities in the form of precious metals, gems, rare coins and collectibles with an attractive bonus. Their on-site experts explain that gold, silver and rare collectible items may be the perfect gift this year, combining beauty with utility by providing recipients with a more diversified, alternate store of value and a potential hedge against inflation given the current volatility of other asset classes.
The company provides additional information on its website for anyone considering selling estate jewelry or a coin collection including “Five Things You Need to Know Before Selling Your Estate Jewelry”. Point number one for sellers is, “Know Why You’re Selling: If you have jewelry you no longer wear, or a relationship changes, or there are debts to be paid, turning your old jewelry into cash can make a lot of sense. Plus, insuring jewelry that's no longer in use can add up to an unnecessary expense.” Additional information can be found at https://www.kennethgrarecoins.com/insights.
The Kenneth G Rare Coins website also includes real-time twenty-four hour spot pricing charts for both gold and silver, with insights on buying gold as an investment and helpful information on the many forms that type of investment can take including gold bars, and numismatic coins.
About Kenneth G. Rare Coins & Estate Jewelry
Established in 1989, Kenneth G. Rare Coins has grown to become a regional leader recognized for its expertise, fairness and honesty buying and selling gold, silver, diamonds, rare coins, estate jewelry precious stones and other collectibles with free, no obligation appraisals. The company’s founder and principal has met the requirements of study for the Gemological Institute of America’s Graduate Diamond program. For current store hours and location details visit https://www.kennethgrarecoins.com.
