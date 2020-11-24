MonoSystems Launches Website Featuring Dynamic Product Search And Digital Product Catalogs

MonoSystems, an innovative manufacturer of wire & cable management products sold directly to electrical contractors announces its new website: monosystems.com

RYE BROOK, NEW YORK, USA, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MonoSystems, an innovative manufacturer of wire & cable management products sold directly to electrical contractors is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.monosystems.com

The new MonoSystems.com features a clean new design, enhanced mobile functionality, advanced search and easy access to essential product and services information–designed to help contractors, engineers, systems designers, architects and owners make well-informed specification and purchasing decisions.

The website offers comprehensive product information on MonoSystems’ full line including cable tray, surface raceway, J-Hooks, power poles, poke throughs, underfloor duct, desk pedestals and more. You can learn about industry-first, value-added services like Profab cut-to-length cable tray, Prewired Raceway and Free Takeoffs. “We’re focused upon innovations that make things better and easier for our customers. Intelligent products and intelligent ways to source information about them”, stated Jordan Handler, President of MonoSystems.

A new dynamic and intuitive product search engine allowing users to filter by industry, category or vertical market(s) served. The new search makes it easy, right from the home page, to find product information quickly. Also updated are the site’s Cut Sheet library, online catalogs and an easy to use Submittal Builder. Downloadable catalogs for each product are now available, and users can even create and save their own cut sheet groups for easy download on a desktop or in the field via any mobile device.

MonoSystems is also offering new e-commerce options. Many products can now be purchased online so as to make it easier for electrical contractors to get what they need, fast. Free shipping is available for many products based on quantities purchased.

“Prior to the design phase of our new website, we reached out to our customers and industry stakeholders for their input on what would meet and exceed their expectations. Our goal was simple...make it simple and easy to specify and purchase the best product for any given project – with fewer clicks. With their input, we addressed everyone’s needs, from the architect, to the engineer, to the contractor and installer. The new site is a richly informational and functional user experience”, stated Mark Ross, Director of Marketing at MonoSystems.

To learn more about the new website, contact Mark Ross at 888.764.7681 or email, mross@monosystems.com, or visit the website at monosystems.com.



About MonoSystems, Inc.

MonoSystems is a US-based, wire & cable management manufacturer doing business for over 50-years. The company manufacturers innovative solutions for electrical engineers, contractors and integrators. MonoSystems is the only manufacturer in North America that sells direct – and not through the electrical distributor. Products include surface raceway, cable trays, power poles, j-hooks, power strips, poke-throughs and more. Markets served include industrial, commercial, educational, research, healthcare, retail, financial and more.