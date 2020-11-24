Andy Splichal, Acclaimed Author/Host of Online Marketing Podcast, Chosen One of L.A.’s 100 Most Fascinating People 2020

Andy Splichal, Best of Los Angeles Award-Winning Author Make Each Click Count Using Google Shopping: Revealing Profits & Strategies Make Each Click Count Podcast with Andy Splichal The Academy of Internet Marketing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy Splichal, acclaimed author & host of online marketing podcast, has been chosen by the “Best of Los Angeles Award” community as one of L.A.’s 100 most fascinating people, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the “Best of Los Angeles Award” community.

“With all of Andy Splichal's incredible achievements in the field of marketing, it’s easy to see why he has earned a place on L.A.’s 100 Most Fascinating People list” said DeRose.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 7,300 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Andy Splichal into our L.A.’s 100 Most Fascinating List."

Andy Splichal, who was also named to the Best of Los Angeles Awards’ “Best Advertising Guide Book- 2020”, is the founder of True Online Presence, author of the Make Each Click Count book series, host of the Make Each Click Count podcast, founder of The Academy of Internet Marketing, and certified online marketing strategist with twenty plus years of experience helping companies increase their online presence and profitable revenues. Andy Splichal is a dynamic marketing professional with a decade and a half of Internet marketing experience. Armed with over a decade of experience in Internet Marketing, Andy launched his own search engine-marketing agency where he would work with small to mid-sized e-commerce businesses and bingo; bongo True Online Presence was born. True Online Presence specializes in maximizing revenues and profits for both professional services and e-commerce businesses through a variety of high-impact services including PPC Management, Lead Generation and Comparison Shopping Engine Management.

Andy's clients include businesses of varying sizes, but regardless of size, one constant remains - "we optimize revenues by focusing on increasing profitable website traffic." All of the company's strategies are based on experience and review of analytics in order to make data-driven recommendations proven to increase profitability. Since 2014, Andy has used these two guiding principles to separate True Online Presence from the large search engine marketing agencies:

1) Limits the number of private clients that he would accept

2) Uses a flat fee per month pricing structure instead of charging based on a percentage of ad dollars spent

Working with a handful of private clients, some of which he has continued to work with since 2014, has been rewarding to him. "I still had a calling that I should be doing more to share my knowledge and vast experience in the moving realm of online advertising."

To find more information on Andy Splichal, visit www.trueonlinepresence.com or read The Full Story on his blog, blog.trueonlinepresence.com.

New episodes of The Make Each Click Count Podcast, are released each Friday and can be found on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Apple Podcast and www.makeeachclickcount.com/podcast

