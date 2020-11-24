Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
More Steelhead Bound for the Boise River

The steelhead are coming… again.

Between 150 and 200 additional steelhead will be stocked in the Boise River on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 25th. These fish are in addition to the 250 steelhead stocked in the river a week ago.

The actual number stocked will depend on trapping success today at Hells Canyon Dam on the Snake River. Fish will be released in equal numbers at five locations: Glenwood Bridge, Americana Bridge, below the Broadway Avenue Bridge behind Boise State University, at West Parkcenter Bridge and at Barber Park.

In addition to a fishing license, anglers hoping to tangle with one of the hatchery steelhead need a steelhead permit, good for 20 fish. Boise River steelhead limits are two fish per day, six in possession, and 20 for the fall season. Though required in other steelhead waters, barbless hooks are not required for Boise River steelhead angling.

All steelhead stocked in the Boise River will lack an adipose fin (the small fin normally found immediately behind the dorsal fin). Boise River anglers catching a rainbow trout longer than 20 inches that lacks an adipose fin should consider the fish a steelhead. Any steelhead caught by an angler not holding a steelhead permit must immediately be returned to the water.

The hatchery steelhead are returning to the Idaho Power Company-owned and funded Oxbow Hatchery fish trap below Hells Canyon Dam on the Snake River. Many of the returning steelhead will become part of the ongoing steelhead hatchery program at Oxbow Hatchery as part of Idaho Power Company’s mitigation.

For more information regarding the Boise River steelhead release, contact the Fish and Game Nampa office at 208-465-8465 or check the department’s web site at http://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/steelhead.

- IDFG -

More Steelhead Bound for the Boise River

